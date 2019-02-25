Flutningur Lady Gaga og Bradley Cooper á Óskarnum vekur athygli: „Meira augnsamband en ég hef nokkurn tímann haldið“

Óskarsverðlaunin voru haldin hátíðlega í nótt vestan hafs. Lady Gaga og Bradley Cooper fluttu lagið ‚Shallow‘ úr kvikmyndinni A Star Is Born.

Flutningurinn var gjörsamlega rafmagnaður.

Netverjar eru nú fullvissir um að Lady Gaga og Bradley Cooper séu ástfangin, en þetta er ekki í fyrsta sinn að þeir halda því fram.

Horfðu á flutning þeirra á laginu ‚Shallow‘ hér fyrir neðan.

Netverjar misstu sig á Twitter eftir flutninginn eins og má sjá á meðfylgjandi tístum:

Gaga and Bradley are making more eye contact in this performance than I’ve made in my entire life #Oscars — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) February 25, 2019

And with those opening notes, Lady Gaga is now expecting Bradley Cooper’s child. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hABpinKt6y — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) February 25, 2019

THEY DIDNT EVEN ANNOUNCE GAGA AND BRADLEY THEY JUST MARCHED ON STAGE pic.twitter.com/kKG9g8doac — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 25, 2019

BRADLEY COOPER LADY GAGA GET A ROOM BUBBA #Oscars — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 25, 2019

The look Lady Gaga gave to Bradley Cooper at the end of that performance was the live version of Nala looking at Simba in Lion King. She gonna feel the love tonight. #oscars pic.twitter.com/Y5aabH5LWe — chew (@chewgaggiano) February 25, 2019

Thinking about how Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have to go back to their seats and act like they didn’t just eye fuck on stage in front of Irina pic.twitter.com/qL2vJwZq7U — Ria (@BarstoolRia) February 25, 2019