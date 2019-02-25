fbpx
Flutningur Lady Gaga og Bradley Cooper á Óskarnum vekur athygli: „Meira augnsamband en ég hef nokkurn tímann haldið“

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Mánudaginn 25. febrúar 2019 09:30

Lesa nánar

Óskarsverðlaunin voru haldin hátíðlega í nótt vestan hafs. Lady Gaga og Bradley Cooper fluttu lagið ‚Shallow‘ úr kvikmyndinni A Star Is Born.

Flutningurinn var gjörsamlega rafmagnaður.

Sjá einnig: Sannfærð um að Lady Gaga og Bradley Cooper séu yfir sig ástfangin

Netverjar eru nú fullvissir um að Lady Gaga og Bradley Cooper séu ástfangin, en þetta er ekki í fyrsta sinn að þeir halda því fram.

Horfðu á flutning þeirra á laginu ‚Shallow‘ hér fyrir neðan.

Netverjar misstu sig á Twitter eftir flutninginn eins og má sjá á meðfylgjandi tístum:

Ritstjórn Bleikt
