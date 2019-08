Svona vaknar Jenna Jameson með flatan maga á hverjum degi

View this post on Instagram

Now that I’ve been back #intermittentfasting I notice a huge difference in my core. I wake up with a flat tummy and little to no bloat. I haven’t lost weight just redistributed it, it seems! Brief overview of my fasting schedule- I fast from 6pm-11am sometime 12. During fasting times I only drink water, black coffee, plain espresso or tea. Even if you aren’t a #keto person, I highly recommend fasting! As soon as Batel weans, I will for sure try #omad 👍🏻