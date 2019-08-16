Samfélagsmiðlastjarna harðlega gagnrýnd fyrir hennar „raunverulega“ líkama

Sundfatafyrirsætan Ariella Nyssa hefur ákveðið að taka sér hlé frá samfélagsmiðlum eftir að hafa fengið aragrúa af ljótum skilaboðum vegna líkama síns.
Ariella er dugleg að breiða út boðskap jákvæðrar líkamsímyndar á Instagram og deilir óbreyttum myndum af líkama sínum.
Wearing @fashionnovacurve ❤️ One day I decided that I was beautiful. One day I decided that I no longer care about what others think of my appearance. Since that day, I’ve carried out my life as if I were a beautiful girl. And I’m the happiest I have ever been. It doesn’t have anything to do with how the world perceives you. It has everything to do with how YOU see you. YOU decide what you see. YOU decide your worth. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL 🌞🌞
Ariella útskýrði málið í færslu á Instagram. Hún sagði að henni líður „hræðilega“ því fólk hefur sagt við hana að líkami hennar sé of „raunverulegur“ til að verða fyrirsæta.
„Ég hef átt fokking slæman dag. Að lesa í gegnum skilaboð og komment frá ykkur hefur í alvöru grætt mig. AF HVERJU ERU SAMFÉLAGSMIÐLAR SVONA. Af hverju eru tískumerki að reyna að láta okkur líða illa ef við erum ekki eins og þeirra hugmynd um fullkominn líkama. Ég í alvöru trúi ekki hvað þetta hefur verið svona lengi, og ég er svo reið út í mig sjálfa fyrir að taka þessu sem norminu í mörg ár,“ skrifar Ariella og nefnir dæmi um niðrandi ummæli sem hún hefur fengið.
„Þú þarft að hafa lögfræðigráðu til að vera lögfræðingur, alveg eins og þú þarft að vera með fyrirsætu líkama til að vera fyrirsæta.“
This little belly of mine, I’m gunna let it shine! I used to be so ashamed of my belly. I would do hours of cardio, set my background as a model with abs and strive for a stomach with 0% fat. This is so unrealistic for me! Especially because I love food so much and always have. This desire made me starve myself, it made me feel like I wasn’t beautiful. That I would never be seen as beautiful.. I know so many beautiful ladies who have felt the same or feel the same now ! It’s time to stop wishing to be someone else. It’s time to stop wishing for abs or 0% body fat. It’s time to BE WHO WE ARE. To love our bodies for what they are right NOW! Embrace your bellies, embrace your marks. For it makes you who. You. Are ❤️❤️❤️❤️
„Bíddu, HA? Sum þessara ummæla eru svo fokking heimskuleg og sýna nákvæmlega hversu mikil áhrif iðnaðurinn og samfélagsmiðlar hafa á okkur. Hver sagði þér hvað „fyrirsætu-líkami“ er? Hver í fjandanum segir hvað það er? Ættum við ekki að sýna allar gerðir líkama? Ætti okkur öllum ekki að líða eins og við séum nógu falleg til að klæðast hvaða merki sem er. Hversu fáranlegt. Ég áttaði mig ekki á hversu slæmt þetta væri fyrr en í þessari viku. Ég áttaði mig ekki á hversu mikið iðnaðurinn og samfélagsmiðlar hafa brenglað huga okkar í að halda að þú þarft að líta út á ákveðinn hátt til að geta ELSKAÐ þig sjálfa,“ skrifar hún.
It’s a CELLU-LIT Sunday 🌺🌺🌺 Lately I have been working on monitoring my thoughts. Particularly the daily negatives words that pop into my head saying I’m not good enough. Instead of being consumed by the negative , I observe them and remind myself that I am NOT my thoughts. I am GOOD ENOUGH. I am WORTHY. I love my cellulite, I love my body, I love my kindness, I love my sense of humour, I love my good intentions. And most importantly I love who I am , internally and externally. This is the same for all of YOU. Rise above the negative, observe it from a safe distance and remind yourself of the things you really ARE! Don’t let your mind play tricks on you. Because you are AMAZING ANGEL 😇 ❤️
Ariella nefnir að andleg heilsa ungmenna hefur versnað með tilkomu samfélagsmiðla.
„TÍSKUMERKI… skoðið heimasíður ykkar, fatnað ykkar og fyrirsætur ykkar. Þroskist og berjist gegn iðnaðinum sem hefur látið konum líða svona í svo langan tíma! Vertu breytingin. Gerðu þetta fyrir okkur. Ég veit ekki hversu oft ég þarf að segja þetta en af hverju eruð þið að reyna að setja alla í eitt eða tvö box! Það meikar engan sens. ALLIR ERU FALLEGIR OG ALLIR EIGA SKILIÐ TÆKIFÆRI!“
Skrifar Ariella og segir að myndirnar sem hún birtir með færslunni eru myndir af henni sem hafa fengið neikvæðustu viðbrögðin á Instagram.
Let’s be real. I’ve had the worst f%*#ing day. Reading through the comments and dms you guys have sent me has honestly brought me to tears. WHY IS SOCIAL MEDIA LIKE THIS. Why are brands trying to make us feel like crap if we don’t represent their “ideal” interpretations of bodies. I actually cannot believe that this has gone on for so long and I’m so angry with myself for accepting this as the norm for years. I’ve had comments over the last few days stating “just because your not hot enough to be a Victoria secret angel you are having whinge” and “you have to have a law degree to be a lawyer, just like you have to have a modelling body to be a model”. Wait… WHAT!? Some of these comments are fucking ridiculous and shows exactly how much impact the industry and social media has on our minds. Who told you what a modelling body is? Who the fuck says what a modelling body is. Shouldn’t we all be represented ? Shouldn’t we all feel beautiful enough to wear clothing from ALL brands. How ridiculous. I didn’t realise how bad all of this was until this week. I didn’t realise the extent that the industry and social media have warped and manipulated our brains into thinking you have to look or be a certain way to LOVE the way you look and be represented in the media. Over 50% of young people have mental health issues and have had suicidal thoughts, and the percentage has gone up since social media has become more prevalent. BRANDS.. take a good hard look at your websites, your clothing, your models. Grow a pair and FIGHT THE INDUSTRY THATS MADE WOMEN FEEL LIKE THIS FOR SO LONG. BE the change. Do it for US. I don’t know how many times I have to say it but; why the f are you trying to put everyone in one or two boxes!! It makes no sense. EVERYONE IS BEAUTIFUL AND EVERYONE DESERVES A CHANCE 🤛🏻 Fight the fucking fight with me 👊🏻👙👗 These are some of my photos that have received the most hate. And you know what’s ironic? They are probably my FAVOURITE out of them all 💁🏼♀️🦋
„Þetta eru nokkrar þeirra mynda sem hafa fengið hatursfyllstu ummælin. Og veistu hvað er kaldhæðið? Þetta eru örugglega UPPÁHALDS myndirnar mínar af öllum.“
Nýlega opnaði hún sig á Instagram um það að sum tískumerki vilja ekki vinna með henni vegna stærðar hennar.
„Hættið að ljúga að stelpum og konum að þær þurfa að missa tíu kíló til að vera fallegar eða nota smáforrit til að breyta myndunum sínum svo það sé tekið eftir þeim,“ skrifaði Ariella.
I’m honestly so angry so I wanted to have a little rant. I’m so over people, brands, agencies and social media telling me that my body isn’t good enough to fit their standards. I’ve been told that I’m too short, that my skin isn’t smooth enough, that I’m too big. I’ve been told my “excessive skin” is too revealing and is classified as nudity when I literally see influencers and celebrities posting topless photos of themselves online. I see beautiful plus size models and then models who are your standard size 6-8. I see beautiful influencers that all have the exact same body plastered all over my screens. Every time I try to push past these beauty standards I get shut down. I get pushed to the side or told that I’m not a “good fit” for the image of brands. Brands that promote ONE SINGLE BODY TYPE. I’m so over trying to show people the beauty in all of us. A beauty that is so different and diverse that it should be shown for that reason alone. No wonder there are so many mental health problems in this day and age, where girls are trying to feel beautiful and get completely ignored, rejected or told they are unwanted because of their “flaws”. People constantly message me asking why I post the same thing in all of my photos and it’s because of THIS. Because so much needs to change still. Because i, let alone so many of you, get put down seeing the same kind of “beautiful” all over my social media accounts. BRANDS, AGENCIES, SOCIAL MEDIA.. stop feeding into this lie that everyone has to look the same. Stop feeding poor girls and women LIES that they have to lose 10kgs to be beautiful or use editing apps to retouch, smooth and reshape what they look like to get reposted or noticed. So I’ll be posting my favourite photo shoot Pictures of my “excessive skin”, “undesirable body type”, “boobs that are too big”, “love handles”, “back fat” and cellulite for your enjoyment and to say a big f u to the system. Just because I’m not a size 6 or a size 16 doesn’t mean I’m not beautiful 🤛🏻 fuck the system #yourbodyisbeautiful edit; thanks @beginningboutique for always believing in me. You have shown me love in so many ways. I love you guys ❤️