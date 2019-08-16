Samfélagsmiðlastjarna harðlega gagnrýnd fyrir hennar „raunverulega“ líkama

View this post on Instagram

Wearing @fashionnovacurve ❤️ One day I decided that I was beautiful. One day I decided that I no longer care about what others think of my appearance. Since that day, I’ve carried out my life as if I were a beautiful girl. And I’m the happiest I have ever been. It doesn’t have anything to do with how the world perceives you. It has everything to do with how YOU see you. YOU decide what you see. YOU decide your worth. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL 🌞🌞