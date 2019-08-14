Samfélagsmiðlastjarna sýnir raunveruleikann á bakvið myndir á Instagram

Instagram fyrirsætan Imre Cecen birtir mjög reglulega myndir af sér og oft er hún á sundfötum eða í líkamsræktarfötum. Aðdáendur hennar skrifa oft athugasemdir á við „GOALS“ (markmið) og því vildi Imre benda þeim á að það sem þú sérð á Instagram er ekki allur raunveruleikinn. Á Instagraminu hennar sést að reglulega birtir hún samanburðarmyndir sem áminningu um að stelpur eigi ekki að bera sig saman við það sem þær sjá á Instagram.
Það er gríðarlega algengt að sjá myndir af „pylsufótleggjum“ svokölluðum, þar sem stúlkur mynda fótleggi sína við sundlaug eða á ströndinni og fótleggirnir virðast langir og grannir eins og pylsur. Imre vildi benda á að þessar myndir eru teknar frá ákveðnu sjónarhorni í ákveðinni stellingu og að stúlkur sem sýna þessar myndir séu líka með læri sem fletjist út þegar þær sitja eða liggja á flötu undirlagi.
View this post on Instagram
‼️DIFFERENT KIND OF "KEEP IT REAL"‼️ I know some people are all done with the "keep it real" pictures so I thought I'd try a new one😅 I find this one kinda hilarious🙈chilling by the pool instagram vs real life👙 . Anyone familiar with the concept of having all "normal" legs when you're standing but as soon as you sit down they transform into huge piles of meat?🍖😂 Why is it that those 2 sticks we use to walk expand to the size of Texas whenever they touch a chair?😅 . This is the most NORMAL thing ever yet us girls seem to be so self conscious about it😔 Hello! Your legs are being pushed against a surface, they are supposed to expand! This doesn't mean you're fat🙅🏻 Even muscle will just look like a huge shapeless pile of meat when there's no flexing involved🍖 If you don't want your legs to expand maybe invest in stone legs!⛰⛏ I'd choose marble ones💁🏻😂 . We've just lost touch with reality because on the internet all we see are those freaking hot dog legs🌭 I am guilty of posting those too! Yet even I wondered on my last vacay why my legs were so "big" when I sat down. 😅 . Thought I'd take a good comparison pic and I'm pretty sure I've got a hernia now😅 Creating that thighgap & skinny legs feel was real hard😵 I had to arch my back like crazy, hold my legs up (serious ab work was involved) and had to sit on the edge of the pool which caused me to almost fall. Both my camera & I would have drowned in the sadness of insta perfection (I would survive the water though, I can swim!🙆🏻) To people who do sit like this in real life; I admire your core strenght & willpower! . Yep, that's the truth behind poolside hotdog pics. Truth be told I'd much rather sit like that right pic whilst enjoying an actual hotdog🌭 What is your fave poolside snack? Kinda wanted to hold a piece of watermelon whilst taking this but it turns out that's only for advanced instagram posing😅 I couldn't hold myself up, flex them abs, hold a watermelon & take pics at the same time😂 Guess I better start practicing for my next vacay!💁🏻 . Ps. I don't think there's anything wrong with the way my legs look in the pic on the right. Just showing you the difference! 🌭 vs 🍖 = both yummy🙆🏻
Stelpur eru duglegar að spyrja Imre hvernig hún nái maganum svona sléttum og losni við fellingar á maganum en eins og hún benti á eru flestir með fellingar á maganum þegar þeir sitja, en fæstir sýni þær myndir á Instagram. Þar séu myndirnar uppstilltar og úthugsaðar. Imre sagði stúlkum að ef að myndin af magavöðvunum hennar væri þeirra „markmið“ þá ætti hin að vera það líka.
View this post on Instagram
"GOALS" VS "FATROLLS" 👀 To anyone who calls me "goals" or "perfection" when they see that left picture or other pictures of me on insta: just know that if this left picture is your "goal" the right one should be too!!! Both me, both beautiful and only taken minutes apart. So this is actually GOALS VS GOALS!! ✨ . 🎥New video is up on my Youtube called "can you get rid of all skinfold & fatrolls?" Make sure you watch it if you've been feeling a bit down because whenever you sit rolls show up. Direct link is in my bio!😘 . If instagram was a river and you went fishing the main thing you'd catch would be "flattering pictures" & "flexed bodies"🐟🐟 Realise that you only see part of someone when you scroll through their account! 👀 . When I look at these pictures I see a beautiful girl in both of them!✨ It took me years though to learn to accept my body the way it is and I'm still learning to love it more every single day!❤ . So why do we mainly post pictures like the left one? I think everyone has their own reason. It could be insecurity but it could also be to show off hard work!👊🏼 . In the end we all need to learn that we are beautiful no matter what! A year ago I would have instantly deleted that picture on the right💔 And now? Do you see that giant smile? It's me smiling at myself in the mirror. I could see every roll, fold or whatever and thought; "you know what girl? You are beautiful!" ❤️ . Don't let some rolls hold you back in life!🙅🏻 Only avoid going to parties cause you're at home eating cinnamon rolls, not because of some silly fatrolls! . . Showing you a very realistic shapecheck in my Youtube video without hiding any rolls or folds. Damn even pulling them rolls so hard that they bounce back when I let go of them. Should have slow motioned that part! Would have been hilarious!😂😂 . Know that you don't need to lose weight or reach that "goal body" to be beautiful🙅🏻 YOU ARE ALREADY BEAUTIFUL! Open your eyes and see how amazing you are! I wanna see you shine! I want you to see your own beauty! Walk to that mirror and tell yourself; I AM BEAUTIFUL!❤️❤️ . (Maybe also tell your mum that she's beautiful since it's mothersday!)🙈
Eins og Imre bendir á er lýsingin á Instagram myndum alltaf vandlega stillt og í þokkabót eru oft notaðir filterar og forrit til þess að breyta þeim fyrir birtingu. Myndirnar hér fyrir neðan eru teknar með mjög stuttu millibili, það eina sem breytist er lýsingin.
View this post on Instagram
Insta models be like; only gonna post pictures with lighting that shows my abs💁🏻🙄 Todays "influencers" often seem to forget that when you only post pictures like the left one your followers may think you look like that 24/7. #wedont ✨ This right pic was taken whilst using a strong artificial light which takes alway all shades💡 The left pic is only natural light which leaves the shades of my abs🌞I'm flexing in both pics and the pose is pretty much the same! ✨ I posted a similar pic not so long ago and I got so many comments saying it was photoshop🙄 This time I made a video too so maybe I'll upload it later. Honestly, I'm just trying to make something clear to you. No reason to fake it🙅🏻 ✨ Light is a life changer! You know what you do when you contour your face with make up? You put on fake shades to create depth in your face. You put on highlighter to make some parts of your face pop up. 💁🏻 ✨ Now think about abs. You can see muscles when a body is defined & thus the muscles "stick out". This creates the shades which shows us the definition. Take away lighting from a good angle and those shades & muscle definition are gone. It's that simple🙈 ✨ Don't always believe those magical transformations which happened in weeks. I could have just as well pretended this was a transformation pic. Always take your transformation pics with the same lighting! 💡 ✨ Transforming your body, mindset and lifestyle takes time and hard work⏳ Changing your body by using different lighting takes only seconds💁🏻 Stop focussing on others and stop comparing! Start focussing on yourself and start loving yourself! You don't need abs, a thigh gap or a big booty to be beautiful🙅🏻 You just need to be you!!🤗💕 ✨ Ps. Who's gonna stand in front of their mirror later today testing all sorts of lighting??😅 #iknowiwould Also if you don't believe these pics were taken moments apart: look at that tiny stripe on my hand where I tested my eyeliner😂💁🏻 Oh and tag a friend who needs to know that lighting can make such a big difference!💡👯
Það er mikilvægt að hafa þetta í huga þegar maður rennir í gegnum Instagram myndir. Þær eru oft blekkjandi og langt frá því að sýna raunveruleikann. Það gerir engum gott að bera sig saman við aðra, sérstaklega á þetta við það sem þú sérð á Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
💥👊🏼BE YOUR OWN MOTIVATION!👊🏼💥 Can't believe that it's exactly a year and a day ago that I posted this pic. On the left we have me who binge ate on thousands of calories in minutes and then overcompensated by starving herself. The scale was my biggest enemy, every gram that I gained was a total horror story👹 😫 . On the right you see a girl who overcame her fear of the scale and consciously gained 9kgs. A girl with a healthy relationship with food🍕I was stronger than ever, both mentally and physically💪🏼 The more I worked on myself the more I started to love myself❤ Fitness became my way to take a break from the busy world🏋🏻♀️ 💕 . Yet here I am a year later looking pretty much like that girl on the left. I've been getting DM's about how I'm "too skinny" and that I need to do something about that. It hurts, it really does😓 I've spent a year building my body, put tons of energy and hard work into it just to watch it all fade away over the past year💔 . If you didn't know already: this year my chronic illnesses fibromialgia and lyme disease got the best of me and I was pretty much bed bound and not allowed to train. Each day when I looked in the mirror I saw a bit of me fade away. Not just physically but also mentally. Cause who are you when you can't do the things you love? . After a year of barely leaving my house I'll finally be able to train again in 2018! I'm excited but also scared. I'll be starting all over again with a body that's weaker than it's ever been. I've decided to use this experience for a good purpose though. I'm pretty much a total beginner again so I can see things from your point of view. I can help my followers who are new to fitness more cause suddenly I kinda feel the way they feel. . What are your goals for 2018? I hope you'll be working on growing as a person, on bettering yourself. And remember, that doesn't mean losing weight, growing a big butt or counting calories🙅🏻 It means changing your mindset, getting rid of self loathing thoughts and toxic people👋🏼 Remember: the biggest change in every transformation is in the mind💭 . Leave a ❤ in the comments if you're also for more selflove & growth in 2018!👇🏼 tag your selflove buddy!👯