Fimmtudagur 01.ágúst 2019

Bleikt
Bleikt

Tíu ráð Jennu Jameson til að auka hvatningu og hamingju

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Fimmtudaginn 1. ágúst 2019 16:30

Myndin sem Jenna Jameson deildi með færlsunni.

Ketó-drottningin og fyrrverandi klámstjarnan Jenna Jameson deilir reglulega alls konar ketó og heilsutengdum ráðum á Instagram.Hún hefur misst tæp 40 kíló síðan hún byrjaði á ketó og fundið ástríðu fyrir heilbrigðum lífsstíl.

Í nýlegri færslu ræðir hún um andlega heilsu og hvernig hún eykur hamingju og hvatningu í sínu lífi.

Hún telur upp tíu ráð og segist jafnan lifa eftir þessum ráðum.

Hér að neðan erum við búin að þýða ráð Jennu lauslega fyrir lesendur:

  1. Hjálpaðu öðrum, það er ekkert betra en að gefa.
  2. Farðu út. Það er sannað að D-vítamín frá sólinni komi manni í betra skap.
  3. Hreyfðu þig, jafnvel hreyfing í 20 mínútur í dag mun breyta viðhorfi þínu.
  4. Fáðu nægilega hvíld, það er ekki alltaf auðvelt en reyndu að fá átta tíma svefn.
  5. Spurðu spurninga og hlustaðu.
  6. Hringdu í fjölskyldumeðlimi þína og tjáðu þeim ást þína.
  7. Sestu niður í þögn og hugsaðu um hvað er gott í þínu lífi í tíu mínútur á dag.
  8. Búðu um rúmið um leið og þú vaknar.
  9. Spurðu börnin þín hvernig þeim líður og virtu tilfinningar þeirra.
  10. Mundu á hverjum degi að þú ert verðug og mikilvæg.

So I wanted to talk to you about motivation and happiness. I think in our society right now it isn’t easy to feel actual happiness. Here are my tips to achieve true happiness. 1. Be of service to others, nothing brings joy like giving. 2. Get outside, vitamin D from the sun is proven to lift your spirits. 3. Get active, even 20 minutes a day will change your outlook. 4. Get sufficient rest, this isn’t always easy but try to get 8 hours! 5. Ask questions and actually listen. 6. Call your family members and express your love. 7. Sit down and have quiet time to reflect on all of your blessing for 10 minutes a day. 8. Make your bed the moment you wake up. 9. Ask you children how they feel and validate their feelings. 10. Remember everyday that you are worthy and important. I live by these. What do you do to bring joy to your life?

