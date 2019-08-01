Tíu ráð Jennu Jameson til að auka hvatningu og hamingju

View this post on Instagram

So I wanted to talk to you about motivation and happiness. I think in our society right now it isn’t easy to feel actual happiness. Here are my tips to achieve true happiness. 1. Be of service to others, nothing brings joy like giving. 2. Get outside, vitamin D from the sun is proven to lift your spirits. 3. Get active, even 20 minutes a day will change your outlook. 4. Get sufficient rest, this isn’t always easy but try to get 8 hours! 5. Ask questions and actually listen. 6. Call your family members and express your love. 7. Sit down and have quiet time to reflect on all of your blessing for 10 minutes a day. 8. Make your bed the moment you wake up. 9. Ask you children how they feel and validate their feelings. 10. Remember everyday that you are worthy and important. I live by these. What do you do to bring joy to your life?