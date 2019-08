Kæru karlmenn: Takið helvítis andskotans myndina

View this post on Instagram

Dear Men, take the photo. Take the god damn photo. We spend days capturing beautiful moments of you and the kids. So whenever you see one of us with our babies, a beautiful candid moment, take the bloody god damn photo. Cheers, Mums. (@jarydcachia nailed it. He TOOK THE PHOTO👊🏻Time with my boy while bub sleeps. Miss lazing around with you everyday 💋)