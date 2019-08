Bachelor stjarna eignaðist barn í fataskáp: „Við vorum ekki tilbúin fyrir heimafæðingu!“

View this post on Instagram

I can’t stop staring at his sweet face! 😍 Thank you to everyone for the outpour of love and support regarding our little man and his birth! Our hearts, hands and home are full and we are so grateful. ❤️ We are all well, recovering and resting, and I am excited to figure out this new life as a family of four. (Also, an extra thank you to @avawomen for helping us conceive our little miracle and bringing this joy into our lives! ❤️)