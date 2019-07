Besta fyrir og eftir mynd Margrétar Gnarr til þessa: „Ég trúi þessu ekki enn þá!“

View this post on Instagram

Still can’t believe it!! . Over a year ago I was extremely ill. I had been under eating and over exercising for too long. I was obsessed about being leaner and leaner. I wanted to be the best IFBB bikini pro in the world & wasn’t going to let anything stop me. Until I almost had a heart attack!!!🤯 In the month of april last year I decided to take a break to recover & many of you have stuck around to support me which I am so thankful for💖💖💖 . I have been dealing with an eating disorder since I was 14 years old & when I was around 23 years old I thought I had ruined my chances of ever getting pregnant. After one year of trying I was convinced I was infertile😢 . After one year of staying in recovery, allowing my body to heal & practising selflove a miracle happened!! It all started with these crazy mood swings😐 I thought that I might still be dealing with some hormonal imbalance & thought it would pass once that time of the month struck. My menstrual cycle was still all over the place & to me it was normal for it to be couple of weeks longer but then I decided to just take a test. I had taken many tests in the past, that turned out to be negative & then the following day my period would start so I thought that would 100% happen…. BUT NO🙈 . I got a positive test which at first O didn’t belive so I also had a blood test done & that made me a believer🥰 . All I had to do was to let go if my ED obsessions, gain bodyfat, exercise less & practise self love🙏🏻 I also stopped drinking alcahol which probably helped as well🙂 . I hope this post inspires anyone out there with the same fears I used to have & gives you hope🙏🏻💖💖💖