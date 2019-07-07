fbpx
Sunnudagur 07.júlí 2019  |

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

DV Sjónvarp

Föstudagsþátturinn Fókus: María Birta – 05.07.19

Bleikt
Bleikt

10 bestu staðirnir til að heimsækja í Kyrrahafinu – Sjáðu magnaðar myndir af stöðunum

Máni Snær Þorláksson
Sunnudaginn 7. júlí 2019 15:00

Lesa nánar

Vínakrar, túrkísblár sjór, glampandi ljós og eldgömul hof. Hægt er að sjá allt þetta og meira til á Kyrrahafssvæðinu. Það getur því verið erfitt að ákveða hvert förinni skal heitið en Lonely Planet hefur gefið út lista yfir bestu staðina fyrir árið 2019.

Lonely Planet breytir listanum árlega en í ár náði listinn yfir Kyrrahafssvæðið auk Ástralíu og Nýja Sjálands.

#1 – Margaret River and Southern WA, Australia

Efsta sætið í ár hlýtur Margaret River og Southern WA í Ástralíu. Svæðið er þekkt fyrir vínekrur og ótrúlega strandlengju þar sem vinsælt er að bruna um á brimbrettinu.

View this post on Instagram

Adventures deep underground into crystal caves should be top of your bucket list – but which cave should you visit? That depends whether you’re after a hard-hat and head torch crawl through an ancient riverbed, photo opportunities in a Boranup Forest sinkhole or to entertain the kids on a semi-guided tour. Four amazing caves – check out our story Which Cave is Best for Me? – link in bio. . 📸 1 @amber.ranaway – Lake Cave doline entrance 📸 2 @aivirajaart – Jewel Cave, Augusta #ngilgicave #lakecave #jewelcave #mammothcave #cave #caves #cavesroad #seeaustralia #australia #westernaustralia #justanotherdayinwa #margaretriver #yallingup #boranupforest #augusta #augustawa #adventuretravel #australiassw #australiassouthwest #exploreaustralia #naturetravel

A post shared by 🌈 Your Margaret River Region (@margaretriver) on

#2 – Shikoku, Japan

Í Shikoku eru 8 af pílagrímshofunum 88, Matsuyama kastali og Dogo Onsen en það er 1000 ára gömul heilsulind.

#3 – Bay of Islands & Northland, New Zealand

Bay of Islands er eyjaklasi sem inniheldur yfir 140 eyjur sem eru hver annarri fallegri.

View this post on Instagram

Paradise ✨ This summer we were really lucky to spend one night in this amazing island (it would have been 2 but the weather wasn’t promising for the next day) and yes I know New Zealand is already an Island so this would be like “Inception” an island in an island😂. Located in the Bay of Island Region. It was like a real paradise with only walking tracks to move to one place to the other and no roads and cars. It took us 45 minutes by ferry to get there and the only option to spend the night is camping. Many people come there by 🛥 and stay for days. At night we could listen to so many kiwi birds! That was still another failed attempt to spotting them. We took some night shots too and ah yeah! Watched the sunset from the highest point of the island! This part of New Zealand is a real paradise, so untouched and wild. Although you can still get food and drinks at the port, if you walk 20 min from there it feels you are away from everything. This is definitely one of my favourite places in New Zealand. So peaceful and beautiful. Have you ever been to an island before? Which one? #newzealandtravel #bayofislands #travelnz #newzealandpics #nzmustdo #capturenz #wonderoftheworld #purenz #nzimagery #nz #nztourism #newzealand #newzealandguide #newzealandlife #newzealandtrip #newzealandpics #nzmustdo #travel #landscape_love #landscapephotography #landscapenz #newzealandfinds #travelphotographer #picoftheday #travelblogger #newzealand🇳🇿 #travelgram #gottalovenz #hiking👣

A post shared by Coni – Travel Photography (@the_wanderer_photographer) on

#4 – Singapore

Singapore er eitt fremsta viðskiptasvæði heims og þar er mikil fjölmenning í hitabeltisloftslaginu. Í borginni er gríðarlega mikið af flottum byggingum en í borginni má finna hof sem talið er að geymi tönn úr Buddha sjálfum.

View this post on Instagram

This water vortex can be seen in Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore! Just amazing, don’t you think?🤗 Double tap if you like❤️and comment your thoughts!🙌🏻 • Follow👉🏻@travel.placex Follow👉🏻@travel.placex Follow👉🏻@travel.placex • Tag somebody who would like to go!😏 • 📸 by @dotzsoh • • • • • #travelplacex #travelworld #keepexploring #travelguide #lovetotravel #passportready #lovetravel #instatravelling #fantastic_earth #solotravel #beautifulplaces #doyotravel #traveldiary #discoverearth #travelbug #wanderer #travelawesome #visiting #mytravelgram #traveltheworld #earth #travelingram #travelling #travelgram #singapore #jewelchangiairport #waterfall #airport #singaporean

A post shared by Travel Placex™ (@travel.placex) on

#5 – The Cook Islands

Svæðið telur 15 eyjur en á þeirri stærstu eru gífurlega falleg og óhefluð fjöll. Mjög vinsælt er að snorkla og kafa í sjónum í kringum eyjarnar.

View this post on Instagram

Yes please! #thecookislands #nextvacation

A post shared by Sara Oliva (@beaner_keemer) on

#6 – Central Vietnam

Þarna er að finna mikla menningu og arfleifð. Auk þess eru frábærar strandir og magnaðir hellar á svæðinu.

View this post on Instagram

Шондонг – пещера в Центральном Вьетнаме, в настоящее время носящая звание крупнейшей пещеры в мире. Находится она в самом сердце национального парка Фонгня-Кебанг в провинции Куангбинь, недалеко от вьетнамско-лаосской границы. Ее размеры достигают рекордных показателей – высота составляет 200 метров, ширина – 150 метров, а длина – более 5-ти километров. Общий объем уникального образования насчитывает 38,5 млн м³. ▶️Лежащий в глубине джунглей вход в пещеру впервые был найден местным жителем по имени Хо Хань в 1991 году, но доносящийся оттуда рев водного потока и крутой спуск не позволили ему исследовать ее изнутри. Только в 2009 году группе британских ученых во главе с Говардом Лимбертом удалось во Вьетнаме обнаружить и успешно изучить Шондонг, после чего они объявили об официальном открытии пещеры и подтвердили, что размеры позволяют присвоить ей статус самой большой на планете. ‼️С сентября по апрель — сезон дождей и попасть в пещеру невозможно! #worthvisit_Vietnam #стоитпосетить_Вьетнам #worthvisit #стоитпосетить #Vietnam #Вьетнам #пещера #шондонг #sondoong #sondoongcave #путешествияпомиру #тревел #отпуск #тревелбук #travel #путешествуем #мирвокруг #красотавокруг

A post shared by Стоит посетить (@worth_visit) on

#7 – Fiji

Fiji nær yfir meira en 300 eyjur og innihalda þær flestar stórbrotnar strandlengjur og tæran sjó.

#8 – Palawan, Philippines

Travel & Leisure tímaritið útnefndi þessa eyju sem bestu eyju í heiminum en ekki bara einu sinni heldur þrisvar í röð. Þarna er hægt að ferðast um lengsta neðanjarðarfljót í heiminum.

#9 – Beijing, China

Bejing er höfuðborg Kína og geymir marga magnaða hluti. Þar má helst nefna forboðnu borgina en þar bjuggu keisarar og öll ættin þeirra í fjöldamörg ár.

#10 – Kambódía

Í Kambódíu er margt hægt að gera en flestir fara þangað til að skoða hof. Þar má finna mörg hof en þeirra frægasta er án efa Angkor Wat. Það var upphaflega smíðað sem hof fyrir hindúa en var síðan breytt í búddhista hof.

View this post on Instagram

To see this 1000 year old Boddhisatva Avalokesvara, you'll need to climb up Angkor Thom's West Gate. Have you been here? 🗿💕 – ដើម្បី​បានទស្សនា​ព្រះ​ភ័ក្ត្រ​ដែលមានអាយុកាលពាន់ឆ្នាំនៃ​ព្រះ​ពោធិសត្វ​អវលោកេស្វរៈ​នេះ អ្នកត្រូវឡើងទៅលើក្លោងទ្វារខាងលិចនៃប្រាសាទអង្គរធំ ។ តើអ្នកធ្លាប់មកដល់ទីនេះទេ? 🗿💕 – 📸 #siemreapmoments by @matthieu.rivart.official 🌏 https://www.siemreap.net/go/angkor-thom/ 👉 @bestofcambodia to explore the best destinations in Cambodia. . . . . . #cambodia #asia #Khmer #beautifulcambodia #siemreapnet #beautifuldestinations #creativeimagemagazine #aroundtheglobe #visitcambodia #wonderfulworld #SEAsia #Asiatrip #globalyodal #worldtourists #epicexperiences #thedailyexplorer #weliketotravel #keepitwild #picturepostcard #traveltoexplore #thedailyexplorer #weliketotravel #bestofcambodia #angkorthom #culturalheritage

A post shared by Siemreap.net (@siemreapnet) on

