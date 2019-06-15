fbpx
Laugardagur 15.júní 2019

Bleikt
Bleikt

Alexander og Sandra komin í 5 manna úrslit Nordic Face Awards

Erla Dóra Magnúsdóttir
Laugardaginn 15. júní 2019 16:00

Alexander Sigurður Sigfússon, förðunarfræðingur, og Sandra Sif Halldórsdóttir eru komin í fimm manna úrslit í stærsti förðunarkeppni Norðurlanda, Nordic Face Awards.

Keppnin heldur áfram í lok sumars þar sem valið verður í þriggja manna úrslit.

Alexander er 23 ára gamall og byrjaði að farða litlu systur sína fyrir böll og þannig kviknaði áhuginn hjá honum. Hann er útskrifaður förðunarfræðingur og hefur unnið í auglýsingum, tískumyndaþáttum og forsíðu förðun.

Sandra Sif er 20 ára og búsett í Þrándheimi í Noregi. Hún heldur úti vinsælum instagram reikning þar sem hún deilir myndum og myndböndum af förðun. Áhugi hennar á förðun kviknaði fyrir nokkrum árum síðan en það er aðeins ár síðan hún byrjaði að stíga sín fyrstu skref í svonefndri Face paint förðun.

Áður en að úrslitin urðu kunn sagði Sandra að það yrði algjör draumur að komast áfram.

Það væri mjög stórt og frábært tækifæri fyrir mig að komast í úrslitin, það væri algjör draumur!

Hér fyrir neðan má finna slóð á myndirnar sem voru valdar í fimm liða úrslit og svo hvetjum við lesendur til að fylgjast spenntir með í september þegar keppnin heldur áfram.

Til hamingu Sandra og Alexander.

 

View this post on Instagram

🎨LIVING ART🎨⁣⁣⁣ (Annonse) This is my look for the 2nd challenge “Living Art” in the #NORDICFACEAWARDS. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ I really need YOUR help in order to get to the TOP 5! Public voting starts on June 6th-13th on nordicfaceawards.com and you can vote once a day, it would mean the world to me get your support. The link will be in my bio, feel free spread the word to everyoneeee you know!! We can do this😁💛👏⁣ ⁣⁣⁣P.S. The tutorial is up on my YouTube channel, link in bio!⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ @nyxcosmeticsnordics products used:⁣⁣⁣ Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation, concealer and Loose powder ⁣⁣⁣ Liquid Suede Liquid Lipstick in Orange County, Amethyst & Stone Fox⁣⁣⁣ Vivid Brights Creme Color in Get Money and Blue Print⁣⁣⁣ SFX Creme Color in Fuchsia, White and Yellow⁣⁣⁣ SFX Set powder⁣⁣⁣ Off Tropic Palette In Hasta La Vista⁣⁣⁣ Vinyl Black Liquid Liner ⁣⁣⁣ Worth The Hype mascara

A post shared by 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐀 𝐒𝐈𝐅 (@sandrasiff) on

View this post on Instagram

First of all I want to thank @nyxcosmeticsnordics and #NORDICFACEAWARDS for believing in me and putting me through to this years top 15!❤️ Also want to thank you all for the love and support – means the world to me❤️❤️❤️ This is my take on the #nordicFACEawards #LivingArts challenge. Peonies are my favorite flowers because they remind me of my family summerhouse in Russia. So I decided to paint my favorite flowers in Chinese Art style. Now for this challenge I really need your help! Tomorrow Wednesday 5th of June will start the official voting for the Nordic Face Awards top 5! So it would mean the world to me if you would vote for me and help me make it to this years top 5 finalists. You can vote once a day for 7 days. And if you want to help me more you can share this post so people around you cold vote for me aswell❤️❤️❤️ Products used are ofc. all from @nyxcosmeticsnordics • * @nyxcosmeticsnordics Honey Dew Me Up Primer • * @nyxcosmeticsnordics Away We Glow Liquid Booster – Snatched + Glazed Dounuts • * @nyxcosmeticsnordics SFX Set – Loose Setting Powder • * @nyxcosmeticsnordics Lip Pencil – Natural • * @nyxcosmeticsnordics SFX Crème Colour – White • * @nyxcosmeticsnordics SFX Crème Colour – Fruschia • * @nyxcosmeticsnordics SFX Crème Colour- Yellow • * @nyxcosmeticsnordics Slide On Pencil – Jet Black • * @nyxcosmeticsnordics Ultimate Edit Petit Shadow Palette- Brights • * @nyxcosmeticsnordics Ultimate Shadow Palette- Smokey & Highlight • * @nyxcosmeticsnordics Gel Liner & Smudger —————————— #NordicFACEAwards #nyxcosmeticsnordics

A post shared by Alexander Sigurður Sigfússon (@facesbyalexsig) on

 

