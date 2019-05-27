fbpx
Mánudagur 27.maí 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Tarot Spil

Smelltu hér til að sjá spádóm þinn i dag

Amare

Kristjana Rúna minnist brjóstagjafarinnar með hryllingi: „Þetta var kvöl sem ég mun aldrei gleyma“

Bleikt
Bleikt

Vaxstytta af Ariönu Grande reitir aðdáendur til reiði: „Þetta er ekkert líkt henni“

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Mánudaginn 27. maí 2019 08:30

Ariana Grande.

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Tónlistarkonan Ariana Grande er nú á tónleikaferðalaginu Sweetener en vaxstyttusafnið víðfræga, Madame Tussauds, afhjúpaði vaxstyttu af stjörnunni í síðustu viku.

Hér fyrir neðan má sjá vaxstyttuna umræddu, en það er mál manna að listamönnum Madame Tussauds takist misvel með styttur af heimsfrægu fólki.

Vaxstyttan.
Nærmynd af andlitinu.

Vaxstyttan af Ariönu hefur hleypt illu blóði í aðdáendur stjörnunnar sem finnst hún bara alls ekkert líkjast tónlistarkonunni – þá allra síst andlitið. Dæmi nú hver fyrir sig, en hér fyrir neðan má sjá tíst frá foxillum aðdáendum Ariönu:

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Bleikt
Fyrir 11 klukkutímum
Vaxstytta af Ariönu Grande reitir aðdáendur til reiði: „Þetta er ekkert líkt henni“
Bleikt
Fyrir 12 klukkutímum
Stjörnuspá vikunnar: Fjölskyldudrama og óvænt peningagjöf sem öllu breytir
Bleikt
Fyrir 21 klukkutímum
Tíu ár síðan Kardashian fjölskyldan kom fram í Dr. Phil – Manstu eftir þessu?
Bleikt
Í gær
Tíu uppfinningar sem við gætum alveg lifað án
Bleikt
Í gær
5 algengustu hlutirnir sem karlmenn hugsa um þegar þeir fróa sér
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Tíu leyndarmál þeirra sem hafa fundið hamingjuna
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Með hverjum heldur fólk framhjá?
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Nýjasta bólumyndbandið er svakalegt – Tvöföld hamingja?

Mest lesið

Hafdís skildi ófrísk af sínu fimmta barni – „Lífið er of dýrmætt til að ég bara sætti mig við eitthvað“
Þetta er maðurinn á bakvið umdeildan íslenskan Twitter-aðgang: ,,Hvenær ætlarðu að hætta að áreita stelpur?“
„Þessi ákvörðun sem ég tók í skyndi fyrir fjórum árum reyndist einstakt gæfuspor í mínu lífi“
Sjáið tölvupóstinn sem Jamie Oliver sendi starfsmönnum rétt áður en allir misstu vinnuna
Grannar munu berjast

Ekki missa af

Stjörnuspá vikunnar: Fjölskyldudrama og óvænt peningagjöf sem öllu breytir
Ákvörðun Útlendingastofnunar afturkölluð – Mayeth verður ekki send úr landi í bili
Slysagildra í Kópavogi – Þarna eru börn að leika sér og hestar þjálfaðir
Iva tók U-beygju í skoðunum
Eru illindi milli Bjarna og Davíðs? – Afmælisgrein Sjálfstæðisflokksins fór í Fréttablaðið
Hafdís skildi ófrísk af sínu fimmta barni – „Lífið er of dýrmætt til að ég bara sætti mig við eitthvað“
Þetta sagði reiður Messi við leikmann Liverpool: ,,Hann vildi ekkert með mig hafa“
Sjálfstæðisflokkurinn 90 ára – Katrín sagði Bjarna einn besta samstarfsmann sem hún hefur átt – Sjáðu myndirnar
„Þessi ákvörðun sem ég tók í skyndi fyrir fjórum árum reyndist einstakt gæfuspor í mínu lífi“
ÍA með fimm stiga forskot á toppnum
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Kylie Jenner opnar sig í fyrsta skipti um framhjáhaldsskandallinn: „Hún fokkaði upp“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Fræg leikkona beitt heimilsofbeldi – Ofbeldismaðurinn kenndi sjónvarpinu um hávaðann

Fræg leikkona beitt heimilsofbeldi – Ofbeldismaðurinn kenndi sjónvarpinu um hávaðann
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Bættu kynlífið með jóga – Nokkrar lykilstöður
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Linda Pé verður fimmtug á árinu: „Ég stend keik eftir að hafa misst allt“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Goðsagnir um brjóstakrabbamein – Mýta: Lítil brjóst eru í minni hættu

Goðsagnir um brjóstakrabbamein – Mýta: Lítil brjóst eru í minni hættu
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

8 leiðir til að segja honum að hann sé að verða pabbi

8 leiðir til að segja honum að hann sé að verða pabbi
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Íslensk kona varð fyrir sifjaspellum: „Ég hafði ekki í það að standa gegnt honum, stóra bróður“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Keyrði á níu ára dreng og glímir enn við afleiðingar andláts hans – Reyndi ítrekað að svipta sig lífi

Keyrði á níu ára dreng og glímir enn við afleiðingar andláts hans – Reyndi ítrekað að svipta sig lífi
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Jafnvel fúlustu nátthrafnar geta breytt sér í ferska morgunhana
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Rakel fékk nóg af veggnum heima hjá sér: „Þetta snýst bara um að þora og gera“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Íslensk kona gerir upp kynferðisofbeldi í æsku: „Hann átti að passa upp á litlu systur sína“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Tók neikvætt þungunarpróf og fæddi barn á hótelbaðherbergi sama dag – Magnað myndband

Tók neikvætt þungunarpróf og fæddi barn á hótelbaðherbergi sama dag – Magnað myndband
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Ása Ninna byrjaði að skrifa stefnumótapistla og gekk út

Ása Ninna byrjaði að skrifa stefnumótapistla og gekk út
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
James Corden kennir Céline Dion að syngja „Baby Shark“ – Þú verður að sjá myndbandið
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum

Konur á aldrinum 5 ára til 75 ára deila því hugrakkasta sem þær hafa gert

Konur á aldrinum 5 ára til 75 ára deila því hugrakkasta sem þær hafa gert
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Skelfilegar afleiðingar þess að nota farða í Norður-Kóreu: Smyglhringur og pyntingar
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Þriðja brúðkaupið í vændum hjá Scarlett Johansson
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum

Vill fara í hárígræðslu á augnhárunum – Þú trúir ekki hvaðan hárið kemur

Vill fara í hárígræðslu á augnhárunum – Þú trúir ekki hvaðan hárið kemur
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum

Leonardo DiCaprio sannar sig sem „Instagram eiginmann“ – Sjáið myndirnar

Leonardo DiCaprio sannar sig sem „Instagram eiginmann“ – Sjáið myndirnar
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
Stjörnuspá vikunnar: Viðvörunarbjöllur klingja eftir stefnumót – Mont er aldrei sjarmerandi
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
Celeste Barber varð heimsfræg fyrir að gera grín að myndum stjarnanna – Líkir bókaútgáfu við barnsburð
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku

Varúð – Nýjasta bólumyndbandið er hreint út sagt viðbjóðslegt

Varúð – Nýjasta bólumyndbandið er hreint út sagt viðbjóðslegt
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
„Ég fann fyrst fyrir þunglyndi þegar ég var í 8. bekk grunnskóla. Ég man það því þá skaðaði ég sjálfa mig í fyrsta skipti“
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
Alda opnar sig um andlegt fangelsi: „Ég vill aldrei þurfa að lenda á spítala með næringarskort eða næringu í æð“
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
Hún fjarlægði líkamshár með 21 mismunandi aðferðum: Sjáið myndbandið
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku

Mæðgur deila saman rúmi – Myndi giftast karlaútgáfu af dóttur sinni: „Hún er ástin í lífi mínu“

Mæðgur deila saman rúmi – Myndi giftast karlaútgáfu af dóttur sinni: „Hún er ástin í lífi mínu“
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku

Sylvía Haukdal var orðin 112 kíló og hætt að geta leikið sér við dætur sínar

Sylvía Haukdal var orðin 112 kíló og hætt að geta leikið sér við dætur sínar
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
Ég sleit tengsl við tengdamóður mína og hef aldrei verið hamingjusamari

Tarot Spil

Veldu þér spil og sjáðu spádóm þinn.