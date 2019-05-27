Vaxstytta af Ariönu Grande reitir aðdáendur til reiði: „Þetta er ekkert líkt henni“

Tónlistarkonan Ariana Grande er nú á tónleikaferðalaginu Sweetener en vaxstyttusafnið víðfræga, Madame Tussauds, afhjúpaði vaxstyttu af stjörnunni í síðustu viku.

Hér fyrir neðan má sjá vaxstyttuna umræddu, en það er mál manna að listamönnum Madame Tussauds takist misvel með styttur af heimsfrægu fólki.

Vaxstyttan af Ariönu hefur hleypt illu blóði í aðdáendur stjörnunnar sem finnst hún bara alls ekkert líkjast tónlistarkonunni – þá allra síst andlitið. Dæmi nú hver fyrir sig, en hér fyrir neðan má sjá tíst frá foxillum aðdáendum Ariönu:

I hate Ariana’s new wax figure. Its not her face. She deserves more respect you know. She’s the best pop female singer in the world and all you can do was this. Even older wax figures were a little bit better but this no way. They need to Create a new one beacuse this ain’t it.🤨 pic.twitter.com/1WIGQ6nxDp

— Jaka Rojko (@rojko_jaka) May 24, 2019