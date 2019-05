Linda Pé verður fimmtug á árinu: „Ég stend keik eftir að hafa misst allt“

View this post on Instagram

You are not too old -and it’s not too late.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ Every hardship I have gone through, be it bouts of debilitating autoimmune arthritis, financial or emotional difficulty (putting it lightly!), domestic abuse and the post-traumatic stress I have experienced, or the loss of loved ones, has been painful to get through. But the more painful the lesson, the more magical the breakthrough has been. Without question, there is no shortcut, but once I have gotten through the pain, the healing starts and magic starts to happen. 🌈⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Resilience is key here. That has been my guiding light, my North Star, so to speak. It has kept me going, helped me stay on course. 💫⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ Today, I have so much to celebrate. 🎉⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ After losing it all, today I stand tall, having just finished my degree program in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, and having created my thriving online business (and I absolutely love being back in business, serving my ladies!). I am back living in my dream place on the southwest coast of beautiful British Columbia, as well as Palm Springs and Reykjavík. I am basically living my dream and I believe I can do whatever I put my mind to. 🌎⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ Later this year I will turn 50. 💃⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ So this is my message to you:⠀ Don´t downgrade your dream in order to fit your life today. Rather, upgrade your game.⠀ It is really so simple. We hold the answers in our hearts, in our mind’s eye. 🧘🏻♀⠀ And the best we can do for ourselves is to dream big and, in loving kindness, practice courage in moving forward. 🔛⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Remember, you are not too old and it is never too late.🌹⠀ .⠀ .⠀ Feel, Look + Be Your Best.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ Photo by Ásta Kristjáns