fbpx
Fimmtudagur 09.maí 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Tarot Spil

Smelltu hér til að sjá spádóm þinn i dag

Lady.is

Gómsæt skinkuhorn að hætti Snædísar Bergmann

Bleikt
Bleikt

Ung kona sýnir okkur að Instagram-lífið er bara lygi

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Fimmtudaginn 9. maí 2019 15:00

Skemmtilegar myndir.

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Ung kona frá Sviss, sem gengur undir nafninu The Truth is Not Pretty á Instagram, gerir í því að birta myndir af því hve mikil lygi lífið á Instagram er.

Til þess að sýna hve uppstilltar og gervilegar myndir á Instagram geta verið stillir hún upp tveimur myndum hlið við hlið – annarri af Instagram-lífinu og hinni af raunverulegu lífi.

Myndirnar hennar hafi vakið talsverða athygli, enda margir sem vafalaust tengja við pælingar hennar. Nokkrar af myndum hennar má sjá hér fyrir neðan, en hægt er að sjá fleiri á Instagram-síðunni The Truth is Not Pretty.

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Bleikt
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum
Ung kona sýnir okkur að Instagram-lífið er bara lygi
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Óheppnin eltir nýfæddan prins Meghan og Harry: „Þetta voru frekar slæm mistök“
Bleikt
Fyrir 17 klukkutímum
Sjáið Kim Kardashian troða sér í agnarsmáa lífstykkið sem umbreytir mittismáli hennar
Bleikt
Fyrir 20 klukkutímum
Ef þú giftir þig seint eru meiri líkur á skilnaði
Bleikt
Í gær
Piers Morgan fékk að upplifa sársaukann sem fylgir barnsfæðingu – Sjáið hve lengi hann heldur út
Bleikt
Í gær
Sonur Meghans og Harrys kominn með nafn
Bleikt
Í gær
Staðfest – Cardi B fór í fitusog: „Dóttir mín eyðilagði mig“
Bleikt
Í gær
Þetta er ástæðan fyrir því að Bradley Cooper mætti ekki með Irinu í Met galaveisluna

Mest lesið

Brad Pitt var spurður hvort hann ætlaði að byrja aftur með Jennifer Aniston – Viðbrögðin segja allt sem segja þarf
Eurovision-landslagið gjörbreytt eftir fyrstu æfingu í Tel Aviv – Aðdáendur standa á gati vegna sviptinganna
Ljótar samsæriskenningar um nýfætt barn Meghan og Harry – „Konunglegur fæðingarskandall“
Leigjandi frá helvíti – „Ég vissi ekki að fólk eins og hún væri til“
Áreitti barnapíuna kynferðislega: Taldi sig hafa notað 10 grömm af kókaíni fyrr um daginn

Ekki missa af

Fór á veitingastað í Reykjavík og var ekki skemmt: „Ég sagði þjóninum að þetta hefði stútað kvöldinu“ – Síðan kom grínið
Sjáið Kim Kardashian troða sér í agnarsmáa lífstykkið sem umbreytir mittismáli hennar
Rithöfundurinn Hermann Stefánsson hæðist að #metoo byltingunni – „Mér leið eins og mér hefði verið nauðgað“
Slökkviliðsmaður sem lést eftir 11. september skildi eftir sig stórkostlega uppfinningu
Frumsýningar konunglegu barnanna bornar saman
Myndband af annarri æfingu Hatara lekið – Svipurnar út fyrir sleggju
Logi gerði lítið úr atvinnumannaferli Hannesar: Hann er sagður ósáttur – ,,Þetta er algjör hestaskítur“
Vilt þú verða viðmælandi í sjónvarpsþætti?
Óttast að flogið verði á Hús íslenskunnar – „Nota bene það býr fullt af fólki þarna“
Sjáðu hvernig Ögmundur hefur sigrað Grikkland í vetur
Bleikt
Í gær
Ert þú óheiðarlegur maki?
Bleikt
Í gær

Sjáið bólulækninn kreista hvítt jukk úr hálsi sjúklings: „PUSH ITTTTT“

Sjáið bólulækninn kreista hvítt jukk úr hálsi sjúklings: „PUSH ITTTTT“
Bleikt
Í gær
Þetta gera pabbarnir þegar mömmurnar eru ekki heima – Tengir þú?
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Ótrúlegt atvik á klósettinu í Met galaveislunni – Myndband
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Sjáið stórfenglega innkomu Lady Gaga á Met Gala: Skipti þrisvar um kjól

Sjáið stórfenglega innkomu Lady Gaga á Met Gala: Skipti þrisvar um kjól
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Best klæddu pörin á Met Gala – Sjáið myndirnar

Best klæddu pörin á Met Gala – Sjáið myndirnar
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Katie Holmes og Jamie Foxx komu saman á Met Gala – Loksins!
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Stjörnurnar glæsilegar á rauða dreglinum á Met Gala

Stjörnurnar glæsilegar á rauða dreglinum á Met Gala
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Öll ráðin og brögðin sem hafa hjálpað Jennu Jameson að missa tæplega 40 kíló
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Lítil stelpa hefur þjálfað páfagaukinn sinn til að ráðast á fólk: Sjáið myndbandið
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Það eru ekki bara stjörnurnar sem nota photoshop: Kasakstan stórbreytir myndum af leiðtoganum
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Rusl úr brúðkaupinu selt á uppboði – Verðmiðinn nálgast eina milljón

Rusl úr brúðkaupinu selt á uppboði – Verðmiðinn nálgast eina milljón
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Stjörnur sem hafa opnað sig um þunglyndi: „Mér leið eins og ég væri einskis virði“

Stjörnur sem hafa opnað sig um þunglyndi: „Mér leið eins og ég væri einskis virði“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Það gæti komið þér á óvart hvað Kim Kardashian þénar mikið á Instagram
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Þessi einföldu orð eru lykillinn að góðu kynlífi

Þessi einföldu orð eru lykillinn að góðu kynlífi
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Stjörnuspá vikunnar: Ástin gleypir bogmanninn – Sjúkleg hamingja eða algjört vonleysi
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Þess vegna áttu aldrei að sofa með linsur: Augnlæknir deilir rosalegum myndum
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

„Margar stelpur mæta ekki í skólann, eða hreinlega hætta þegar þær byrja á blæðingum“

„Margar stelpur mæta ekki í skólann, eða hreinlega hætta þegar þær byrja á blæðingum“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Gerðu streituna að bandamanni þínum

Gerðu streituna að bandamanni þínum
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Haltu þig við trúboðann! Þetta eru hættulegustu stellingarnar
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Rétt viðbrögð við brjóstverk geta bjargað lífi
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Keypti leikfang handa syni sínum – Bjóst ekki við þessu: „Ég dauðskammaðist mín“

Keypti leikfang handa syni sínum – Bjóst ekki við þessu: „Ég dauðskammaðist mín“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Fáðu þér blund í dag – Hann gerir kraftaverk
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Sefurðu með andlitið ofan í myglu?
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Fallegar myndir sem sýna brjóstagjöf í tímana rás
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Cardi B brjáluð yfir píkumyndinni – Rífur sig úr öllum fötunum og les fólki pistilinn: „Þetta er líkamsparturinn sem veitir typpinu ánægju“

Cardi B brjáluð yfir píkumyndinni – Rífur sig úr öllum fötunum og les fólki pistilinn: „Þetta er líkamsparturinn sem veitir typpinu ánægju“
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum

Með hálsspelku eftir Paulu Abdul: „Þú veist þetta var gert af ást“

Með hálsspelku eftir Paulu Abdul: „Þú veist þetta var gert af ást“
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Hörpu var nauðgað af manni sem hún hélt að væri vinur sinn: „Ég var ekki fyrsta fórnarlambið“

Tarot Spil

Veldu þér spil og sjáðu spádóm þinn.