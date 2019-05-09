Ung kona sýnir okkur að Instagram-lífið er bara lygi

Ung kona frá Sviss, sem gengur undir nafninu The Truth is Not Pretty á Instagram, gerir í því að birta myndir af því hve mikil lygi lífið á Instagram er.
Til þess að sýna hve uppstilltar og gervilegar myndir á Instagram geta verið stillir hún upp tveimur myndum hlið við hlið – annarri af Instagram-lífinu og hinni af raunverulegu lífi.
Myndirnar hennar hafi vakið talsverða athygli, enda margir sem vafalaust tengja við pælingar hennar. Nokkrar af myndum hennar má sjá hér fyrir neðan, en hægt er að sjá fleiri á Instagram-síðunni The Truth is Not Pretty.
Morning vibes💕 . Do I really need to write something to this picture?😂 Douple tap if you can relate😴 . By the way, I really slept on the right picture (somehow my fiance loves to take beautiful pictures of me while I’m sleeping🙄🤓) . . . . 📷Credits to Michèle @thefashionfraction, which was my muse for the Instagram picture. 👉Swipe to see her original photo. 😍 . . . . Unpaid Ad
BIRTHDAY GIRL☺🎈 . Yup, today I celebrate that my mom has give me the most precious gift : My life. Thank you mom❤ Also for being the best mom I could imagine. Cheers to you!🥂 . . By the way, who else hates to blow up ballons?🎈😅 I’m each time totally exhausted after blow up just three of them😵
Everybody has tummy fat, it is normal and nothing to be ashamed of. Somehow society has put the idea of beauty in our mind that you just look beautiful if you have a flat tummy. Bullshit! Just because everybody hides their tummy on photos, doesn’t mean they don’t have tummy fat, so don’t be insecure about it. . Don’t put so much pressure to yourself to look a certain way. You are amazing just the way you are🧡 . ⚠️By the way, I edited just my hair and face on the left picture NOT MY BODY! This is how the right pose and sucking the tummy in can make a huge difference!⚠️ . Anzeige