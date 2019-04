Svona losnar María Birta við mígreni – Lausnin er ólögleg á Íslandi

View this post on Instagram

I've had migraines on and off ever since I was a teen. I'm still trying to figure out what triggers these intense migraines but I actually think the sun might be my biggest reason, anyone the same?! I first tried CBD when I had a migraine here in LA about 5-6 years ago when it was the only thing any of my friends had that could soothe the pain and it did wonders within minutes 🙏🏼 @youpluscbd has an amazing oil that you can add to smoothies or just eat/drink by itself. The oil has their best selling Gold Formula which has the highest concentration of CBD they offer. If you get migraines I recommend trying it, it has helped me immensely 🌱