Fimmtudagur 11.apríl 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fagurkerar

Sigga Lena: Þarf ég maka til þess að eignast fjölskyldu?

Bleikt
Bleikt

Harry Bretaprins og Oprah Winfrey með nýja þætti saman um andlega heilsu

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Fimmtudaginn 11. apríl 2019 12:00

Harry Bretaprins og Meghan Markle hafa staðfest á Instagram að Harry og Oprah Winfrey munu vinna saman með Apple TV að nýjum þáttum um andlega heilsu og vellíðan.

„Ég er ótrúlega stoltur af því að vinna með Opruh við þessa bráðnauðsynlegu þáttaröð,“ segir Harry. prins.

Harry prins, Meghan, Vilhjálmur prins og Kate Middleton líta öll á andlega heilsi sem mjög mikilvægan málaflokk.

„Parið hefur verið að framleiða þættina í nokkra mánuði og eru spennt að deila svona mikilvægu verkefni á þessum alþjóðlega vettvangi. Þessi kraftmikla heimildaþáttaröð verður í nokkrum pörtum og mun einblína á bæði andlega heilsu og andlega vellíðan, og gefi áhorfendum innblástur að eiga heiðarlegt samtal um þau erfiði sem hvert okkar upplifir, og hvernig við getum undirbúið okkur með verkfærum til að ekki bara komast af, heldur blómstra,“ segir í tilkynningu á Instagram-síðu Hertogahjónanna.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Það er ágætis bið í þættina, en þeir verða ekki gefnir út fyrr en 2020.

 

