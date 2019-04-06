fbpx
Laugardagur 06.apríl 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Tarot Spil

Smelltu hér til að sjá spádóm þinn i dag

Amare

Kristjana Rúna minnist brjóstagjafarinnar með hryllingi: „Þetta var kvöl sem ég mun aldrei gleyma“

Bleikt
Bleikt

Áður óséð mynd af Meghan og Harry í tilhugalífinu kemur upp á yfirborðið

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Laugardaginn 6. apríl 2019 11:40

Ástfangin.

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Meghan Markle og Harry prins giftu sig í fyrra og eiga von á sínu fyrsta barni á næstu dögum. Það er því í nægu að snúast hjá þeim en í vikunni birtu þau afskaplega fallega mynd af sér þegar þau voru nýbyrjuð saman.

Myndin hefur aldrei sést áður en á henni sjást turtildúfurnar hjá fíl sem er búið að deyfa, en hjónakornin eru að setja á hann hálsól svo vísindamenn geti rakið ferðir hans.

Myndin fræga.

Harry hefur unnið mikið og gott starf við að vernda dýralíf í Afríku, en fyrrnefnd mynd var tekin af þeim Meghan árið 2017, nokkrum mánuðum eftir að þau byrjuðu að hittast.

Hjónin birtu fleiri myndir í sömu seríu á Instagram og þær má sjá hér fyrir neðan:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Duke of Sussex attends the ‘Our Planet’ premiere at the Natural History Museum with The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge, lending their joint support for the protection of our environment. As president of @africanparksnetwork, The Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for the communities and wildlife that coexist in some of the most vulnerable environments around the world. Be it human wildlife conflict or natural disasters, these communities (park rangers, school children, families) are on the frontline of conservation and we must do more to help them as we also work to safeguard the animals and landscapes that are in critical danger. A few recent photos that look back on: Prince Harry’s long time commitment to this cause as well as a glimpse into the work he and The Duchess of Sussex did in 2017. Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar. Approximately 100 elephants are poached/killed every day for their ivory tusks. Using satellite technology allows conservationists to track their critical migratory patterns and to protect them and the local communities from human wildlife conflict. The elephant pictured was sedated for just 10 minutes before he was up and back with his herd. Tracking his movements has allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants and ensure heightened protection for these beautiful creatures moving forward. Credit: Image 1 PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Bleikt
Fyrir 16 klukkutímum
Áður óséð mynd af Meghan og Harry í tilhugalífinu kemur upp á yfirborðið
Bleikt
Fyrir 18 klukkutímum
Charlize Theron leitar að kærasta: „Ég er hræðilega mikið á lausu“
Bleikt
Fyrir 22 klukkutímum
Kylie Jenner deilir sjóðheitum myndum af sér og Travis í fríi: „Hver tók þessar myndir?“
Bleikt
Í gær
Íslenskar konur bregðast við ummælum piparsveinsins: „Veit álíka mikið um kynfæri kvenna og ég veit um yfirborð tunglsins“
Bleikt
Í gær
Kristjönu var næstum rænt: „Ætluðu þessir fimm menn að nauðga mér og síðan drepa?“
Bleikt
Í gær
Skiptar skoðanir á nýju tæki sem gerir feðrum kleift að „gefa brjóst“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Einar þjálfari segir feður þurfa að taka sig á: „Ungir karlmenn eru á hraðri niðurleið“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hún er með mikilvæga viðvörun fyrir aðra hundeigendur: Varist þessi leikföng – „Hún dó tveimur dögum seinna“

Mest lesið

Var ósætti sem enginn vissi af í íslenska landsliðinu fyrir HM? „Neitaði að taka í höndina og horfa í augun á honum“
Samúel Þór stórslasaður í Taílandi: Ótrúlegt myndband
Rúrik kveikti í internetinu: Jón Jónsson biður eiginkonu sína afsökunar
Dögg sendir neyðarkall: Með unga dóttur á götunni og sárvantar íbúð – „Mamma ég hata þetta“
Arnar kallar vændiskonur kynlífsþjóna: „Engin hinna útlendu kvenna, sem seldu kynlífsþjónustu, gerði það nauðug“ 

Ekki missa af

Stúlkan veifaði lögreglumanninum daglega – Þegar hún sást ekki einn daginn fékk hann slæmt hugboð
María Ósk eltir Jón Daða á milli landa – Saknar ekki Íslands
10 hlutir sem þú vissir ekki um Manuelu – Barnastjarna og gróft einelti: „Ég var allt í einu með heila þjóð ofan í nærfataskúffunni“
Nýjar upplýsingar um síðustu stundir Hitlers koma fram í dagbók einkaflugmanns hans
Kristjönu var næstum rænt: „Ætluðu þessir fimm menn að nauðga mér og síðan drepa?“
Sláandi myndband sýnir stórhættulegan framúrakstur: „Sem betur fer var ég vel vakandi“
Ný mynd sýnir hver drap Nicole og Ron – Segir O.J. Simpson fórnarlamb samsæris
Starfsmenn Fiskistofu yfirheyrðir: Kurr vegna niðurfelldrar sektar – Fiskur tekinn úr frystiskipum
Læsti sig inni á salerni til að sprauta sig
Aldrei fleiri notendur á DV.is – Stærsta dægurmáladeild landsins
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Virtur læknir eyðilagði líf Kristínar: „Eftir tímann fór ég út í bíl og fékk taugaáfall“ – „Ég hélt að ég væri að deyja“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Ráð Jennu Jameson fyrir „sundfatatímabilið“ er ekki það sem þú heldur

Ráð Jennu Jameson fyrir „sundfatatímabilið“ er ekki það sem þú heldur
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hvítar tennur hafa ekki alltaf verið svona hvítar: „Skýrt merki um fátækrargildru“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Katrín Ósk er á krossgötum: „Þetta mín ákvörðun þar sem þetta er minn bakaraofn“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Íslenska veðrið eyðilagði brúðkaupsplönin: „Ég held við munum aldrei gleyma veðrinu“

Íslenska veðrið eyðilagði brúðkaupsplönin: „Ég held við munum aldrei gleyma veðrinu“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Linda var greind með krabbamein 36 ára: „Ég var tilbúin að missa brjóstið, bara ekki hárið og augabrúnirnar“

Linda var greind með krabbamein 36 ára: „Ég var tilbúin að missa brjóstið, bara ekki hárið og augabrúnirnar“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Snooki segir Mike skemmta sér konunglega í fangelsi: „Hann er að spila bingó!“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Ungabörn með fullorðinstennur eru virkilega ógnvekjandi

Ungabörn með fullorðinstennur eru virkilega ógnvekjandi
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Piparsveininum finnst túrbuxur ógeðslegar: Líkir blæðingum við niðurgang
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Prófaðu þessa skemmtilegu útileiki með börnunum
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Er ennið á henni óeðlilega slétt?
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Stjörnumerkin – Hvernig er auðveldast að pirra þau?

Stjörnumerkin – Hvernig er auðveldast að pirra þau?
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Kona á sjötugsaldri fæddi ömmubarnið sitt: „Hún var með í þessu alveg frá byrjun“

Kona á sjötugsaldri fæddi ömmubarnið sitt: „Hún var með í þessu alveg frá byrjun“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Svona klæðir ólétt Amy Schumer sig í sokka: Sprenghlægilegt myndband sem mæður tengja við
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Nýtt myndband sýnir hve ástfangin Hailey og Justin Bieber eru í raun og veru

Nýtt myndband sýnir hve ástfangin Hailey og Justin Bieber eru í raun og veru
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Pink svarar ummælum við mynd af syni sínum án bleyju: „Þið eruð öll fokking ógeðsleg“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Kim Kardashian sættist við vin Kanye West eftir Twitter stríð – Sjáið myndbandið
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Hún er 22ja ára og varð sjö barna móðir yfir nóttu: „Ég lofaði henni að börnin myndu ekki vera ein“

Hún er 22ja ára og varð sjö barna móðir yfir nóttu: „Ég lofaði henni að börnin myndu ekki vera ein“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Stjörnuspá vikunnar: Nýr elskhugi meyjunnar fer á kostum í bólfimi – Vinur nautsins sýnir sitt rétta andlit

Stjörnuspá vikunnar: Nýr elskhugi meyjunnar fer á kostum í bólfimi – Vinur nautsins sýnir sitt rétta andlit
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Bólulæknirinn kreistir stærsta fílapensil sem við höfum séð og það er rosalegt
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Setti fætur á mælaborðið og afmyndaðist í bílslysi: „Hlustið á mig og lærið af minni hræðilegu reynslu“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Þið verðið að sjá nýju stripparamyndina af J. Lo

Þið verðið að sjá nýju stripparamyndina af J. Lo
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Ása Hulda elskar að svitna á morgnanna: Uppáhalds brennsluæfingarnar hennar
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Konur svara spurningum og tala um tíðir: „Getur þú orðið ólétt á túr?“
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
Vakti heimsathygli fyrir stóra kúlu – Sýnir raunhæfa mynd af því hvað meðganga gerir líkamanum
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku

Katrín Ósk hrökk í kút: „Ohh, er verið að viðra píkuna”

Katrín Ósk hrökk í kút: „Ohh, er verið að viðra píkuna”
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku

Grey‘s Anatomy-stjarna eignaðist barn með Downs heilkenni: „Hún þroskast hægar en hún þroskast samt“

Grey‘s Anatomy-stjarna eignaðist barn með Downs heilkenni: „Hún þroskast hægar en hún þroskast samt“
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
Védís og Helgi giftust eftir ár: „Hjónabandið okkar er dæmt, alveg sjúklega“

Tarot Spil

Veldu þér spil og sjáðu spádóm þinn.