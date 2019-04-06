Áður óséð mynd af Meghan og Harry í tilhugalífinu kemur upp á yfirborðið

Meghan Markle og Harry prins giftu sig í fyrra og eiga von á sínu fyrsta barni á næstu dögum. Það er því í nægu að snúast hjá þeim en í vikunni birtu þau afskaplega fallega mynd af sér þegar þau voru nýbyrjuð saman.
Myndin hefur aldrei sést áður en á henni sjást turtildúfurnar hjá fíl sem er búið að deyfa, en hjónakornin eru að setja á hann hálsól svo vísindamenn geti rakið ferðir hans.
Harry hefur unnið mikið og gott starf við að vernda dýralíf í Afríku, en fyrrnefnd mynd var tekin af þeim Meghan árið 2017, nokkrum mánuðum eftir að þau byrjuðu að hittast.
Hjónin birtu fleiri myndir í sömu seríu á Instagram og þær má sjá hér fyrir neðan:
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Sussex attends the ‘Our Planet’ premiere at the Natural History Museum with The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge, lending their joint support for the protection of our environment. As president of @africanparksnetwork, The Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for the communities and wildlife that coexist in some of the most vulnerable environments around the world. Be it human wildlife conflict or natural disasters, these communities (park rangers, school children, families) are on the frontline of conservation and we must do more to help them as we also work to safeguard the animals and landscapes that are in critical danger. A few recent photos that look back on: Prince Harry’s long time commitment to this cause as well as a glimpse into the work he and The Duchess of Sussex did in 2017. Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar. Approximately 100 elephants are poached/killed every day for their ivory tusks. Using satellite technology allows conservationists to track their critical migratory patterns and to protect them and the local communities from human wildlife conflict. The elephant pictured was sedated for just 10 minutes before he was up and back with his herd. Tracking his movements has allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants and ensure heightened protection for these beautiful creatures moving forward. Credit: Image 1 PA