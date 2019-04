Ráð Jennu Jameson fyrir „sundfatatímabilið“ er ekki það sem þú heldur

View this post on Instagram

Here we go! #transformationtuesday 👏🏻 here’s a bit of advice that can be a hard pill to swallow. It’s almost swimsuit season, and I wholeheartedly believe in embracing what you’re working with and stop feeling ashamed about your current body type. For all of us women, it’s SO difficult to participate in “swimming activities for fear of judgement from others. Looking back, I wish I wouldn’t have skipped out on beach days when I knew I’d see friends, or when I’d wear a full length sun dress to the pool. I remember feeling anxiety walking around the pool after Batelli, knowing my cellulite was shaking. But I guarantee you no one cared, only me. I hope that you realize you’re beautiful and your effort to get healthy doesn’t go unnoticed. So, yes, take this health journey with me, but also know that you’re fucking perfect the way you are! #beforeandafterweightloss #cleanliving #intermittentfasting #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #keto #ketotransformation #beforeandafter