Miðvikudagur 27.mars 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Sigga Lena: Þarf ég maka til þess að eignast fjölskyldu?

Eiginkona Fjallsins opnar sig um hvimleiðar bólur – Versnuðu á Íslandi: „Ég vildi ekki fara út úr húsi“

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Miðvikudaginn 27. mars 2019 14:30

Kelsey er hugrökk.

„Það þurfti mikið hugrekki til að skrifa þetta fyrir ykkur,“ skrifar Kelsey Henson, eiginkona kraftajötunsins Hafþórs Júlíusar Björnssonar í nýrri færslu á Instagram. Í færslunni opnar hún sig um hvernig hún versnaði í húðinni eftir að hún flutti til Íslands.

„Ef þið flettið til hægri sjáið þið mynd af húðinni minni sem var tekin í desember síðastliðnum. Ég byrjaði að fá bólur hér og þar eftir að ég flutti til Íslands, ekkert rosalega mikið en mér fannst það virkilega pirrandi þar sem ég var alltaf með fullkomna húð! Bólurnar versnuðu þar til þessar síðustu myndir voru teknar. Andlitið mitt var þakið í hormónabólum (það hefur verið rússíbanareið að hætta á getnaðarvarnarpillunni),“ skrifar Kelsey og heldur áfram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💥ACNE . Let me start by saying that this is not an ad and I would never promote something to you guys that I didn’t believe in. 🙌🏻 . It took a lot of courage to post this for you guys. If you swipe right you will see my skin last December. After I moved to Iceland I started to get acne here and there nothing crazy but quite annoying for me as I’ve always had perfect skin! This acne progressed more and more until these last photos were taken. My face was full of painful cystic hormonal acne (coming off of birth control has been a roller coaster). After having such good skin my whole life this was a disaster for me. I didn’t want to leave the house, I had to put on a lot more make up which made the acne worse, I started getting depressed. I tried antibiotics which seemed like nothing happened….retinoid cream, which made acne worse and my skin so dry and flaky. . Finally a month and half ago a friend of Hafthor’s came to me with @keynatura a supplement for your skin with Icelandic Astaxanthin, fish collagen and Myoceram (ceramides) as well as many other vitamins. . The first photo shows my skin now after completing one container of Asta Skin, the red marks on my face are left from old acne and are clearing up quickly. I ran out a week ago and I can already notice the difference from not taking it for a week. This product is not an acne product, its meant to promote healthy, radiant skin and prevent aging by protecting your skin from harmful free radicals and UV Rays. However this seemed to work wonders on my face and acne. I can also see a major difference in my skin tone and elasticity!! . As of now it’s only available to ship to Canada, UK, France, Iceland, Norway but the brand is growing quickly! . If you guys are having trouble with acne or just want to see an overall improvement in your skin I highly recommend you try this supplement for a month! If you do try it please let me know what your experience was and if it worked for you as well!!!! . #astaskin #keynatura #healthyskin #skin #health #supplement #vitamins #astaxanthin #antioxidant #collagen #ceramides #acne #cysticacne #face #natural #nomakeup

A post shared by Kelsey Henson (@kelc33) on

„Þetta var algjör hörmung þar sem ég hafði verið með góða húð allt mitt líf. Mig langaði ekki að fara út úr húsi. Ég þurfti að mála mig mikið sem gerði bólurnar verri. Ég varð þunglynd. Ég prófaði sýklalyf sem gerðu ekkert fyrir mig. Reinoid-krem sem gerði bólurnar verri og húðina þurra.“

Kelsey ítrekar að þetta sé ekki auglýsingapóstur en að hún hafi fengið krem frá Key Natura að gjöf frá vini Hafþórs fyrir einum og hálfum mánuði síðan. Hún segir kremið hafa virkað mjög vel á bólurnar. Hún mælir með kreminu fyrir aðra sem eru með bólur og óskar eftir reynslusögum fylgjenda sinna.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Henson (@kelc33) on

