Situr fyrir á nærfötunum og opnar sig: „Ég er 32ja ára og ég hef aldrei verið þyngri“

„Ég hef eytt miklum tíma í þessu lífi í að líða eins og ég sé of mikið. Of svöng. Of áhyggjufull. Of hávær. Of þurfandi. Of veik. Of dramatísk. Of hreinskilin. Of kynþokkafull,“ skrifar handritshöfundur og listakonan Lena Dunham á Instagram-síðu sinni.
Lena birtir mynd af sér á nærfötunum til að ræða um þyngdaraukningu sína undanfarið, en Lena hefur aldrei veigrað sér við því að ræða um líkamsímynd og -smánun.
„Ég fékk alltaf send lymskuleg skilaboð um að ég tæki of mikið pláss og að ég krefðist of mikils úr lífinu að ég gæfi fólki stundum of mikið af einhverju sem það vildi ekki. En eitthvað hefur breyst og það byrjaði þegar ég uppgötvaði að ég þarf ekki að vera allra og að það að ég sé of mikið sé nóg fyrir rétta fólkið,“ skrifar Lena og heldur áfram.
„Ég er 32ja ára og ég hef aldrei verið þyngri. Ég hef aldrei elskað jafn mikið. Ég hef aldrei lesið, skrifað né hlegið jafn mikið. Og ég hef aldrei verið hamingjusamari.“
Hún segir að hún sé raunverulega hamingjusöm eftir að hafa létt þessu álagi af sér að og að einbeita sér að fólki sem skiptir hana raunverulegu máli. Í athugasemdum við færsluna virðist fólk taka þessum boðskap Lenu fagnandi og margir sem hafa staðið í sömu sporum, að finnast þeir ekki nóg.
I’ve spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much. Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life and sometimes gave too much to people who didn’t want any at all. But something has changed, and it started when I realized: I don’t have to be *for* everybody, and that for the right people, my too much is just enough. My too much also means I have room for their too much and we can take turns too muching all over each other. At 32: I weigh the most I ever have. I love the most I ever have. I read and write and laugh the most I ever have. And I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Not the frail, precarious happiness of “things are going perfectly.” The big, generous, jiggly happiness of “I think I’m finally starting to get the hang of this.” Not too much… Just enough.