fbpx
Fimmtudagur 28.febrúar 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Lady.is

Hvað ætlar þú að gera í kvöld – Tíu góðar þáttaseríur á Netflix

Amare

Kristjana Rúna minnist brjóstagjafarinnar með hryllingi: „Þetta var kvöl sem ég mun aldrei gleyma“

Bleikt
Bleikt

Situr fyrir á nærfötunum og opnar sig: „Ég er 32ja ára og ég hef aldrei verið þyngri“

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Fimmtudaginn 28. febrúar 2019 13:00

Lena þorir á meðan aðrir þegja.

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

„Ég hef eytt miklum tíma í þessu lífi í að líða eins og ég sé of mikið. Of svöng. Of áhyggjufull. Of hávær. Of þurfandi. Of veik. Of dramatísk. Of hreinskilin. Of kynþokkafull,“ skrifar handritshöfundur og listakonan Lena Dunham á Instagram-síðu sinni.

Lena birtir mynd af sér á nærfötunum til að ræða um þyngdaraukningu sína undanfarið, en Lena hefur aldrei veigrað sér við því að ræða um líkamsímynd og -smánun.

„Ég fékk alltaf send lymskuleg skilaboð um að ég tæki of mikið pláss og að ég krefðist of mikils úr lífinu að ég gæfi fólki stundum of mikið af einhverju sem það vildi ekki. En eitthvað hefur breyst og það byrjaði þegar ég uppgötvaði að ég þarf ekki að vera allra og að það að ég sé of mikið sé nóg fyrir rétta fólkið,“ skrifar Lena og heldur áfram.

„Ég er 32ja ára og ég hef aldrei verið þyngri. Ég hef aldrei elskað jafn mikið. Ég hef aldrei lesið, skrifað né hlegið jafn mikið. Og ég hef aldrei verið hamingjusamari.“

Hún segir að hún sé raunverulega hamingjusöm eftir að hafa létt þessu álagi af sér að og að einbeita sér að fólki sem skiptir hana raunverulegu máli. Í athugasemdum við færsluna virðist fólk taka þessum boðskap Lenu fagnandi og margir sem hafa staðið í sömu sporum, að finnast þeir ekki nóg.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much. Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life and sometimes gave too much to people who didn’t want any at all. But something has changed, and it started  when I realized: I don’t have to be *for* everybody, and that for the right people, my too much is just enough. My too much also means I have room for their too much and we can take turns too muching all over each other. At 32: I weigh the most I ever have. I love the most I ever have. I read and write and laugh the most I ever have. And I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Not the frail, precarious happiness of “things are going perfectly.” The big, generous, jiggly happiness of “I think I’m finally starting to get the hang of this.” Not too much… Just enough.

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Bleikt
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Situr fyrir á nærfötunum og opnar sig: „Ég er 32ja ára og ég hef aldrei verið þyngri“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Dóttir Maríu svipti sig lífi: „Þá var hún greinilega búin að ákveða að kveðja þetta líf“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum
Ed Sheeran genginn í það heilaga með æskuástinni
Bleikt
Fyrir 16 klukkutímum
Lady Gaga ranghvolfdi augunum þegar hún var spurð út í Bradley Cooper: „Samfélagsmiðlar eru klósett internetsins“
Bleikt
Fyrir 20 klukkutímum
Konurnar í lífi Bradley Cooper
Bleikt
Fyrir 21 klukkutímum
Kardashian-Jenner fjölskyldan hrædd um að Jordyn Woods rjúfi þagnarskyldu í viðtali um framhjáhaldið
Bleikt
Fyrir 23 klukkutímum
Þessar svarthvítu myndir frá Óskarnum minna okkur á gamla Hollywood
Bleikt
Í gær
Modern Family-stjarna harðlega gagnrýnd: „Þú leggur til að konur annað hvort fari í megrun eða feli sig“

Mest lesið

Myndband af Vigdísi Hauks slær í gegn: „Þetta er mögulega það fyndnasta sem ég mun sjá á netinu í dag“
Matgæðingar slátra veitingastað í Kringlunni: „Það vantar ælukall í lækið hér á FB“
Albert vildi fækka fötum með vini sínum í anda Sunnevu Einars: Þetta var svarið sem hann fékk
Fyrrum Playboy-fyrirsæta fannst látin – Sagðist geta sannað að hópur frægra manna starfræki barnaníðingshring
Steindi setti tilkynningu á Instagram og aðdáendum er brugðið: „Á þessum degi missti Ísland eina góða hetju“

Ekki missa af

Jón, Sigurjón og Þórður gera upp fortíð sína í smáglæpum: „Svo var bankað daginn eftir, löggan, og amma var alveg brjáluð“
Ránið á Anne-Elisabeth – Eitthvað dramatískt átti sér stað í húsinu
Hræðilegar augabrúnir íslenskra kvenna: „Þetta var slæmt, afar slæmt“ – „Af hverju sagði enginn neitt“
Efling sakar mannauðsstjóra Íslandshótela um rangfærslur
Tveimur hundum sigað á Elinu þegar hún var í útreiðartúr – Hesturinn illa bitinn
Ed Sheeran genginn í það heilaga með æskuástinni
Katrín á lista yfir valdamestu konur heims
Steindi setti tilkynningu á Instagram og aðdáendum er brugðið: „Á þessum degi missti Ísland eina góða hetju“
Komdu á flug með KVAN
Högni segir Ísland ekkert skárra en klíkuveldi Bandaríkjanna: „Þetta er vitnisburður um spillingu“
Bleikt
Í gær
Sannleikurinn um samband Bradley Cooper og Lady Gaga: „Ég elska hana svo mikið“ – „Hann lét mér líða eins og ég væri frjáls“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Kærasta Bradley Cooper er ekkert pirruð yfir dúettnum á Óskarnum

Kærasta Bradley Cooper er ekkert pirruð yfir dúettnum á Óskarnum
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Ariana Grande er drottning samfélagsmiðla: Vinsælasta konan á Instagram
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Kristín opnar sig um erfið veikindi: Þrengdi að hálsi dóttur sinnar – „Viltu bara deyja krakki“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Bradley Cooper gaf Lady Gaga fallegt ráð áður en þau stigu á svið á Óskarnum

Bradley Cooper gaf Lady Gaga fallegt ráð áður en þau stigu á svið á Óskarnum
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Margrét er með samviskubit og finnst hún vera drusla: „Gerðum það í húsasundi“

Margrét er með samviskubit og finnst hún vera drusla: „Gerðum það í húsasundi“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hræðilegar augabrúnir íslenskra kvenna: „Þetta var slæmt, afar slæmt“ – „Af hverju sagði enginn neitt“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Jessie J opnar sig um kvíða og þunglyndi í tilfinningaríku myndbandi

Jessie J opnar sig um kvíða og þunglyndi í tilfinningaríku myndbandi
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Lady Gaga grætur á verðlaunahátíðum – Tímalína
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Stórkostleg augnablik á Óskarnum sem þú misstir af
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Kjóll Glenn Close vó 20 kíló: „Farðu varlega niður!“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Nýja Nike auglýsingin er mögnuð og þú verður að sjá hana

Nýja Nike auglýsingin er mögnuð og þú verður að sjá hana
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Stjörnurnar sem fóru með fjölskyldunni á Óskarinn 2019

Stjörnurnar sem fóru með fjölskyldunni á Óskarinn 2019
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Afhjúpandi kjóll Kendall Jenner vekur athygli
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Lady Gaga í tárum í þakkarræðu sinni: „Þetta snýst ekki um að vinna, heldur það að gefast ekki upp“

Lady Gaga í tárum í þakkarræðu sinni: „Þetta snýst ekki um að vinna, heldur það að gefast ekki upp“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Ræða Olivu Colman á Óskarnum sló í gegn: „Ég vildi ekki að þetta færi svona“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Flutningur Lady Gaga og Bradley Cooper á Óskarnum vekur athygli: „Meira augnsamband en ég hef nokkurn tímann haldið“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Billy mætti í síðkjól á rauða dregilinn: „Þú vinnur. Óskarinn. Internetið. Lífið. Punktur“

Billy mætti í síðkjól á rauða dregilinn: „Þú vinnur. Óskarinn. Internetið. Lífið. Punktur“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Óskarinn 2019: Rosalegustu kjólarnir á rauða dreglinum

Óskarinn 2019: Rosalegustu kjólarnir á rauða dreglinum
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Stjörnuspá vikunnar: Óvæntur elskhugi bankar upp á hjá hrútnum – Afbrýðisemi blossar upp hjá krabbanum
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Eftirminnilegustu kjólarnir á Óskarnum: Björk á enn þann umdeildasta
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Sjáið myndirnar frá Marokkó: Ástarljóminn skín úr augum Meghan og Harry

Sjáið myndirnar frá Marokkó: Ástarljóminn skín úr augum Meghan og Harry
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Helena hefur glímt við alvarlegan kvíða frá því hún man eftir sér
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Eiginmaður „Meredith Grey“ horfir ekki á Grey’s Anatomy
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Manuela í partíi í Los Angeles með Khloé Kardashian
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Dóttir Anítu Briem bræðir hjörtu með einstakri hugulsemi í garð móður sinnar

Dóttir Anítu Briem bræðir hjörtu með einstakri hugulsemi í garð móður sinnar
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Æðisleg paradress sem enginn myndi klæðast í dag

Æðisleg paradress sem enginn myndi klæðast í dag
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Skildi við manninn sinn: Byggði hús alein fyrir sig og börnin – „Ég var óhamingjusöm“ – Sjáðu myndirnar

Tarot Spil

Veldu þér spil og sjáðu spádóm þinn.