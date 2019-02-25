fbpx
Mánudagur 25.febrúar 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fagurkerar

Hrönn birtir loksins myndir úr brúðkaupinu: Magnaður metnaður í veitingum

Fríða B. Sandholt

„Jákvæðni dregur að sér meiri jákvæðni“ – Fríða setur af stað jákvæðnibylgju

Bleikt
Bleikt

Jessie J opnar sig um kvíða og þunglyndi í tilfinningaríku myndbandi

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Mánudaginn 25. febrúar 2019 19:00

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Jessie J opnar sig um baráttu sína við kvíða og þunglyndi. Hún sagði frá erfiðleikum sínum í myndbandi á Instagram í gær.

Í myndbandinu, sem er hluti af myndbandi sem var upprunalega streymt „live,“ heldur Jessie aftur tárunum á meðan hún spilar á píanó og syngur.

Hún segir að henni hafi liðið frekar „off“ upp á síðkastið og ákvað að tjá tilfinningar sínar í gegnum tónlistina

Ég vissi ekki að ég myndi gráta. Ég var „live“ í mínútu eða tvær fyrir þetta augnablik. En það er mikilvægt að vera opin með að okkur líður ekki alltaf vel,“ skrifar Jessie með myndbandinu.

View this post on Instagram

I’m not posting this for sympathy. Im posting this for anyone who needs to see it (I needed it) This video is from yesterday I woke up. Feeling kinda off. I sat at the piano (which I’ve been avoiding) knowing it will bring some stuff up. I’m making it up and feeling my real feelings. I went live as I wanted to share with you guys the moment. I didn’t know I would cry. I was live for a minute or two before this moment. But it’s important to be open that we are not always done up and feeling 100. All of us have our days. Yesterday was one of my weird emotional days. In a time and a world (especially the social world) where sadly vulnerability is often seen as weakness where the younger generation are almost being taught to hide their real feelings behind a perfected edited image. Hence why anxiety and depression in kids is through the roof and only carries to their adult life if it doesn’t change. One of the biggest killers in men under 30 is suicide. We push our feelings to the bottom of our energy and hope it goes away. It won’t. Don’t define yourself on it. But stand with it, process it and learn from it. Find YOUR happiness. No one can make you happy but you. People can contribute. But ultimate happiness comes from within. It’s a personal journey. I have said time and time again in recent years I don’t want to be a role model but I want to inspire. To anyone young or older. Let your sadness / pain / Greif out. In your OWN way. Ever noticed so many people apologise as soon as they start to cry these days? Like it’s an inconvenience to FEEL. Draw. Sing. Paint. Walk. Write. Drive. Work out. Be still. Whatever it is that let’s you understand and process your real emotions do it. Another thing… TALK to people you love when you are down. Please do not suffer in silence. Life is way too short and ALWAYS GETS BETTER. I’m thinking of you and sending love to your heart ❤️

A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on

Söngkonan vill vera fyrirmynd fyrir yngri og eldri kynslóðir og sýna að það er í lagi að vera berskjölduð og opin með tilfinningar sínar.

„Á okkar tímum og þessum heimi (sérstaklega félagslegum heimi) er því miður varnarleysi (e. vulnerbility) oft séð sem veikleiki og ungu fólki er nánast kennt að fela sínar raunverulegu tilfinningar á bak við fullkomna glansmynd.“

Að lokum segir Jessie: „TALIÐ við fólk sem þið elskið þegar ykkur líður illa. Ekki þjást í þögn. Lífið er of stutt og það VERÐUR ALLTAF BETRA.“

 

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Bleikt
Fyrir 40 mínútum
Jessie J opnar sig um kvíða og þunglyndi í tilfinningaríku myndbandi
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Lady Gaga grætur á verðlaunahátíðum – Tímalína
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Stórkostleg augnablik á Óskarnum sem þú misstir af
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Kjóll Glenn Close vó 20 kíló: „Farðu varlega niður!“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Nýja Nike auglýsingin er mögnuð og þú verður að sjá hana
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Stjörnurnar sem fóru með fjölskyldunni á Óskarinn 2019
Bleikt
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Afhjúpandi kjóll Kendall Jenner vekur athygli
Bleikt
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Lady Gaga í tárum í þakkarræðu sinni: „Þetta snýst ekki um að vinna, heldur það að gefast ekki upp“

Mest lesið

Alexandra keypti íbúð í Hlíðunum: Trúði ekki eigin augum þegar hún leit upp á háaloft hálfu ári eftir kaupin
Þorgerður Katrín ósátt við að lögreglan mætti í áttræðisafmæli „Hvaða helvítis della er þetta?“
Yfirlæknir varar við – Þið megið ekki vera í sama rými og þeir sem reykja rafrettur
Landsmenn óánægðir með frammistöðu Hatara á RÚV: „Sumt ungt fólk fær mig til að þola ekki ungt fólk“
Vikan á Instagram: „Moët o’clock“

Ekki missa af

Móðir Jóns Þrastar í viðtali: „Þetta er það versta sem móðir getur upplifað“
Flutningur Lady Gaga og Bradley Cooper á Óskarnum vekur athygli: „Meira augnsamband en ég hef nokkurn tímann haldið“
Óskarinn 2019: Rosalegustu kjólarnir á rauða dreglinum
Svala Björgvins og Gauti bjóða nýjan fjölskyldumeðlim velkominn: „Ást við fyrstu sýn“
Eftir 5 til 10 ár vitum við hvort við erum ein í alheiminum
Alexandra keypti íbúð í Hlíðunum: Trúði ekki eigin augum þegar hún leit upp á háaloft hálfu ári eftir kaupin
Nýja Nike auglýsingin er mögnuð og þú verður að sjá hana
Alexander sakaður um að skilja eftir rusl á víðavangi sem hann á að flytja í Sorpu: „Kerrunni minni var stolið“
Ari Eldjárn opnar sig um andlát bræðra sinna: „Auðvitað breytir þetta manni“
Stjörnurnar sem fóru með fjölskyldunni á Óskarinn 2019
Bleikt
Fyrir 17 klukkutímum
Billy mætti í síðkjól á rauða dregilinn: „Þú vinnur. Óskarinn. Internetið. Lífið. Punktur“
Bleikt
Fyrir 17 klukkutímum

Óskarinn 2019: Rosalegustu kjólarnir á rauða dreglinum

Óskarinn 2019: Rosalegustu kjólarnir á rauða dreglinum
Bleikt
Fyrir 21 klukkutímum
Stjörnuspá vikunnar: Óvæntur elskhugi bankar upp á hjá hrútnum – Afbrýðisemi blossar upp hjá krabbanum
Bleikt
Í gær
Eftirminnilegustu kjólarnir á Óskarnum: Björk á enn þann umdeildasta
Bleikt
Í gær

Sjáið myndirnar frá Marokkó: Ástarljóminn skín úr augum Meghan og Harry

Sjáið myndirnar frá Marokkó: Ástarljóminn skín úr augum Meghan og Harry
Bleikt
Í gær

Helena hefur glímt við alvarlegan kvíða frá því hún man eftir sér

Helena hefur glímt við alvarlegan kvíða frá því hún man eftir sér
Bleikt
Í gær
Eiginmaður „Meredith Grey“ horfir ekki á Grey’s Anatomy
Bleikt
Í gær

Manuela í partíi í Los Angeles með Khloé Kardashian

Manuela í partíi í Los Angeles með Khloé Kardashian
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Dóttir Anítu Briem bræðir hjörtu með einstakri hugulsemi í garð móður sinnar
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Æðisleg paradress sem enginn myndi klæðast í dag
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Skildi við manninn sinn: Byggði hús alein fyrir sig og börnin – „Ég var óhamingjusöm“ – Sjáðu myndirnar
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Tanja og Egill gefa villiköttum í Marokkó mat: Ekki „til að sýna hvað ég er góð“

Tanja og Egill gefa villiköttum í Marokkó mat: Ekki „til að sýna hvað ég er góð“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Agnes er ekki stoltur Íslendingur: „Ég er komin með nóg af því að glæpamenn og dónar stjórna landinu okkar“

Agnes er ekki stoltur Íslendingur: „Ég er komin með nóg af því að glæpamenn og dónar stjórna landinu okkar“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Bindi og Robert Irwin minnast Steve Irwin: „Takk fyrir að vera leiðarljós mitt“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Khloe Kardashian hugsanlega næsta Bachelorette: „Ímyndið ykkur þegar hún fer með hann heim að hitta fjölskylduna“

Khloe Kardashian hugsanlega næsta Bachelorette: „Ímyndið ykkur þegar hún fer með hann heim að hitta fjölskylduna“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Töfralausnin er fundin: Snilldarráð til að fríska upp á gömlu handklæðin
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Svona er hægt að losna við táfýlu
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Anna Kristín hlaut glæsilega vinninga í Konudagsleik DV.is

Anna Kristín hlaut glæsilega vinninga í Konudagsleik DV.is
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Þetta er klippingin sem hún bað um, en ekki klippingin sem hún fékk

Þetta er klippingin sem hún bað um, en ekki klippingin sem hún fékk
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Varð háð Snapchat-filterum: „Ég hataði spegilmyndina mína“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Hyllt sem fyrirmynd eftir magnað atriði á BRIT verðlaununum
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Hún er 19 ára – Hann er 62 ára – Þau eru hjón: Kallaður vögguræningi og barnaníðingur

Hún er 19 ára – Hann er 62 ára – Þau eru hjón: Kallaður vögguræningi og barnaníðingur
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Flutt út í skugga framhjáhalds: „Khloé er gjörsamlega niðurbrotin“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Elsa á áhugavert áhugamál: „Þetta byrjaði allt þegar ég var sextán“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Logi er með mikilvæg skilaboð til Sólrúnar Diego: „Edikið er greinilega á leiðinni út!“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Íslendingar sem klipptu sig sjálfir: „Grét og hló til skiptis – Þessu var auðvitað ekki viðbjargandi“

Íslendingar sem klipptu sig sjálfir: „Grét og hló til skiptis – Þessu var auðvitað ekki viðbjargandi“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Ert þú með bólublæti? – Þá eru þetta þættirnir fyrir þig: Fólkið á bak við bólurnar

Ert þú með bólublæti? – Þá eru þetta þættirnir fyrir þig: Fólkið á bak við bólurnar
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Topparnir hjá Burberry biðjast afsökunar: „Sjálfsvíg er ekki tíska“

Tarot Spil

Veldu þér spil og sjáðu spádóm þinn.