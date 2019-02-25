Jessie J opnar sig um kvíða og þunglyndi í tilfinningaríku myndbandi

View this post on Instagram

I’m not posting this for sympathy. Im posting this for anyone who needs to see it (I needed it) This video is from yesterday I woke up. Feeling kinda off. I sat at the piano (which I’ve been avoiding) knowing it will bring some stuff up. I’m making it up and feeling my real feelings. I went live as I wanted to share with you guys the moment. I didn’t know I would cry. I was live for a minute or two before this moment. But it’s important to be open that we are not always done up and feeling 100. All of us have our days. Yesterday was one of my weird emotional days. In a time and a world (especially the social world) where sadly vulnerability is often seen as weakness where the younger generation are almost being taught to hide their real feelings behind a perfected edited image. Hence why anxiety and depression in kids is through the roof and only carries to their adult life if it doesn’t change. One of the biggest killers in men under 30 is suicide. We push our feelings to the bottom of our energy and hope it goes away. It won’t. Don’t define yourself on it. But stand with it, process it and learn from it. Find YOUR happiness. No one can make you happy but you. People can contribute. But ultimate happiness comes from within. It’s a personal journey. I have said time and time again in recent years I don’t want to be a role model but I want to inspire. To anyone young or older. Let your sadness / pain / Greif out. In your OWN way. Ever noticed so many people apologise as soon as they start to cry these days? Like it’s an inconvenience to FEEL. Draw. Sing. Paint. Walk. Write. Drive. Work out. Be still. Whatever it is that let’s you understand and process your real emotions do it. Another thing… TALK to people you love when you are down. Please do not suffer in silence. Life is way too short and ALWAYS GETS BETTER. I’m thinking of you and sending love to your heart ❤️