fbpx
Fimmtudagur 21.febrúar 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Mæður.com

Védís missti Internetið – Áttaði sig á því hvað hún var orðin háð því: „Pæliði í geðveikinni“

Vynir.is

Osta- og beikonfyllt avacadó að hætti Laufeyjar Ingu

Bleikt
Bleikt

Hyllt sem fyrirmynd eftir magnað atriði á BRIT verðlaununum

Erla Dóra Magnúsdóttir
Fimmtudaginn 21. febrúar 2019 18:30

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Söngkonan, Jess Glynne, nýtur mikilla vinsælda í Bretlandi, en það ætlaði allt um koll að keyra eftir flutning hennar á laginu Thursday á BRIT verðlaunahátíðinni. Hún kom nenfnilega fram með tónlistarkonunni H.E.R og hópi kvenna, sem sátu á stólum við spegil og fjarlægðu af sér allan farða.

Fólk virtist skipast í tvo hópa á samfélagsmiðlum eftir framkomuna. Þeir sem skyldu ekkert í því að söngkonan tæki af sér farðan í beinni útsendingu og svo hinir sem hylltu hana sem fyrirmynd og hetju.

 

 

Erla Dóra Magnúsdóttir
erladora@dv.is
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Bleikt
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Hyllt sem fyrirmynd eftir magnað atriði á BRIT verðlaununum
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum
Hún er 19 ára – Hann er 62 ára – Þau eru hjón: Kallaður vögguræningi og barnaníðingur
Bleikt
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Flutt út í skugga framhjáhalds: „Khloé er gjörsamlega niðurbrotin“
Bleikt
Fyrir 8 klukkutímum
Elsa á áhugavert áhugamál: „Þetta byrjaði allt þegar ég var sextán“
Bleikt
Fyrir 10 klukkutímum
Logi er með mikilvæg skilaboð til Sólrúnar Diego: „Edikið er greinilega á leiðinni út!“
Bleikt
Í gær
Íslendingar sem klipptu sig sjálfir: „Grét og hló til skiptis – Þessu var auðvitað ekki viðbjargandi“
Bleikt
Í gær
Ert þú með bólublæti? – Þá eru þetta þættirnir fyrir þig: Fólkið á bak við bólurnar
Bleikt
Í gær
Topparnir hjá Burberry biðjast afsökunar: „Sjálfsvíg er ekki tíska“

Mest lesið

Frí til Íslands breyttist í martröð: George Harrison handtekinn á flugvellinum fyrir framan fjölskylduna sína – Vill milljarða í bætur
Húshjálp Michael Jackson leysir frá skjóðunni: Þetta sá hún á Neverland-búgarðinum
Ingó Veðurguð náði botninum: „Fjórtán bjórar, átta tópasskot og tveir sígarettupakkar“
Jakob Frímann mærir Jón Baldvin: „Hjálp. Ég gubbaði á skrifborðið mitt“
Einar Örn og Máni takast á um líkamsárásina: Drengnum hótað – „Ég læt lemja þig vikulega“

Ekki missa af

Afi allra Íslendinga – Hvert var þitt uppáhalds barnaefni?
Ný meðferð við mígreni – „Bylting“ segir læknir
Svona líta 100 hitaeiningar af hnetum út
Mynd af Bubba Morthens slær í gegn: „Dreptu mig ekki“
Sólveig reið: Yfirgengileg frekja – Þeir lifa í vellystingum og er sama hvort við lifum af
Er þetta hreinskilnasta auglýsing á Íslandi í dag: „10 óreglusamir á aldrinum 18-43 ára“
Sveinn Hjörtur ósáttur: „Félagi minn er lamaður… menn komast upp með það að örkumla fólk“
Flutt út í skugga framhjáhalds: „Khloé er gjörsamlega niðurbrotin“
Arnór varð faðir í fyrsta sinn í gær: Flaug til London í dag og er klár gegn Chelsea
Heiðrún varð fyrir fólskulegri líkamsárás um hábjartan dag í gær: „Ég þori ekki að vera ein á gangi“
Bleikt
Í gær
Ingibjörg Eyfjörð er með mikilvæg skilaboð: „Ekki er allt sem sýnist á samfélagsmiðlum“
Bleikt
Í gær

Kylie Jenner niðurbrotin vegna framhjáhalds Tristan: Hélt fram hjá með fjölskylduvin

Kylie Jenner niðurbrotin vegna framhjáhalds Tristan: Hélt fram hjá með fjölskylduvin
Bleikt
Í gær
Lady Gaga og Christian Carino slíta trúlofun sinni
Bleikt
Í gær
Þau gifta sig á árinu
Bleikt
Í gær

Þetta er nokkurra vikna gamall sonur minn og hann er kannski með mislinga: „Og ég er reið. Öskureið“

Þetta er nokkurra vikna gamall sonur minn og hann er kannski með mislinga: „Og ég er reið. Öskureið“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Valkyrja Sandra búin að fá nóg: „Hann er ekki pabbi þinn – Hættu þessu strax“

Valkyrja Sandra búin að fá nóg: „Hann er ekki pabbi þinn – Hættu þessu strax“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Stjörnurnar minnast Karl Lagerfeld: „Þú lést mér líða eins og prinsessu“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Karl Lagerfeld er látinn

Karl Lagerfeld er látinn
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Teiknaði sjálfsvígsmynd í skólanum: „Var kennt að fremja sjálfsvíg í gegnum Kids Youtube“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Kim Kardashian í mest sjokkerandi kjól hingað til
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Viktor fór í fyrstu fegrunaraðgerðina 18 ára – Dæmdur af samfélaginu: „Neikvæða gagnrýnin er mest frá öðrum hommum“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Hreinsunarráðið sem er að gera allt brjálað

Hreinsunarráðið sem er að gera allt brjálað
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Olgu var létt þegar sonur hennar greindist einhverfur: „Þá vissi ég að þetta væri ekki mér að kenna“

Olgu var létt þegar sonur hennar greindist einhverfur: „Þá vissi ég að þetta væri ekki mér að kenna“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
„Ég hef verið kölluð barnaníðingur fyrir að gefa syni mínum brjóst“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Sylvía Ósk átti að borga hærri tryggingar vegna þyngdar: „Ákváðu að heilsufar mitt væri slæmt út frá tveimur tölum“

Sylvía Ósk átti að borga hærri tryggingar vegna þyngdar: „Ákváðu að heilsufar mitt væri slæmt út frá tveimur tölum“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Dóttir David og Victoriu Beckham er eins og lítil Anna Wintour
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Kylie Jenner og Travis Scott gáfu dóttur sinni rosalegt demantahálsmen í afmælisgjöf
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Var á föstu með hjónum – Er nú einhleypur aftur

Var á föstu með hjónum – Er nú einhleypur aftur
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Liam Hemsworth getur ekki hætt að stríða Miley Cyrus – Sjáðu bestu hrekkina

Liam Hemsworth getur ekki hætt að stríða Miley Cyrus – Sjáðu bestu hrekkina
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Stjörnuspá vikunnar: Tvíburinn slekkur á kvíðanum – Erfiðleikar hjá ljóninu – Óvænt ást hjá krabbanum
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Leitar sér hjálpar við kvíða og þunglyndi: „Ekki þjást í þögninni“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Móna Lind er með ósýnilegan sjúkdóm: Svona linar hún sársaukann

Móna Lind er með ósýnilegan sjúkdóm: Svona linar hún sársaukann
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Aníta Briem í bikiníi í fyrsta sinn: „Panikaði auðvitað og djöflaðist í ræktinni“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Amanda aðhyllist ruslminni lífsstíl: „Allir geta gert eitthvað“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Aðdándi Rúriks hrellir kærustuna: „Ég veit að þú ert hrædd við mig“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Erna Kristín: „Markaðurinn græðir á okkar minnimáttarkennd og okkar brotnu sjálfsmynd“

Erna Kristín: „Markaðurinn græðir á okkar minnimáttarkennd og okkar brotnu sjálfsmynd“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Það sem stjörnurnar klæddust á Grammy verðlaunahátíðinni 2009 og 2019

Það sem stjörnurnar klæddust á Grammy verðlaunahátíðinni 2009 og 2019
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Læknirinn sagði að lykkjan hefði dottið úr henni – Annað kom í ljós tíu árum seinna

Tarot Spil

Veldu þér spil og sjáðu spádóm þinn.