Hyllt sem fyrirmynd eftir magnað atriði á BRIT verðlaununum

Söngkonan, Jess Glynne, nýtur mikilla vinsælda í Bretlandi, en það ætlaði allt um koll að keyra eftir flutning hennar á laginu Thursday á BRIT verðlaunahátíðinni. Hún kom nenfnilega fram með tónlistarkonunni H.E.R og hópi kvenna, sem sátu á stólum við spegil og fjarlægðu af sér allan farða.
Fólk virtist skipast í tvo hópa á samfélagsmiðlum eftir framkomuna. Þeir sem skyldu ekkert í því að söngkonan tæki af sér farðan í beinni útsendingu og svo hinir sem hylltu hana sem fyrirmynd og hetju.
That's how you make a statement! @JessGlynne and @HERMusicx blew us away with that powerful collaboration 💄🙅 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/MT3jiI33t0
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019
Jess Glynne and H.E.R SLAYED that performance.
THE CONCEPT. THE MEANING.😭 #BritAwards2019 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/64tpcCDQXP
— skyerenaee (@skyerenaee1) February 20, 2019
Is she taking off her makeup live? I’m not sure if I find this weird #BRITs
— Emz ❤️ (@EmzieGirlxo) February 20, 2019
Why does nobody call me inspirational when I'm sat in my Bridget Jones pants using baby wipes to take my makeup off?!? #BRITS #JessGlynne https://t.co/h28FE3Tq84
— Becca Lopez (@beccalopezz) February 21, 2019
Trying to work out why Jess Glynne took her makeup off 🤔 It's only wednesday. #BRITs pic.twitter.com/HuuAK9H0wa
— Lee Halford (@Lee_Halford) February 20, 2019