Hyllt sem fyrirmynd eftir magnað atriði á BRIT verðlaununum

Söngkonan, Jess Glynne, nýtur mikilla vinsælda í Bretlandi, en það ætlaði allt um koll að keyra eftir flutning hennar á laginu Thursday á BRIT verðlaunahátíðinni. Hún kom nenfnilega fram með tónlistarkonunni H.E.R og hópi kvenna, sem sátu á stólum við spegil og fjarlægðu af sér allan farða.

Fólk virtist skipast í tvo hópa á samfélagsmiðlum eftir framkomuna. Þeir sem skyldu ekkert í því að söngkonan tæki af sér farðan í beinni útsendingu og svo hinir sem hylltu hana sem fyrirmynd og hetju.

That's how you make a statement! @JessGlynne and @HERMusicx blew us away with that powerful collaboration 💄🙅 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/MT3jiI33t0 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019

Is she taking off her makeup live? I’m not sure if I find this weird #BRITs — Emz ❤️ (@EmzieGirlxo) February 20, 2019

Why does nobody call me inspirational when I'm sat in my Bridget Jones pants using baby wipes to take my makeup off?!? #BRITS #JessGlynne https://t.co/h28FE3Tq84 — Becca Lopez (@beccalopezz) February 21, 2019