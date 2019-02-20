fbpx
Miðvikudagur 20.febrúar 2019

Topparnir hjá Burberry biðjast afsökunar: „Sjálfsvíg er ekki tíska“

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Miðvikudaginn 20. febrúar 2019 17:00

Peysan hefur vakið hörð viðbrögð.

Topparnir hjá tískuhúsinu Burberry hafa beðist afsökunar á peysu í haust og vetrarlínunni þeirra. Utan um hálsinn á peysunni er snara. Peysan var sýnd á tískuvikunni í London 17. febrúar síðastliðinn.

Málið vakti fyrst athygli þegar fyrirsætan Liz Kennedy sem var að ganga í sýningunni, en ekki í peysunni, kvartaði undan peysunni. Á Instagram sagði hún að snaran væri ekki einungis kalla fram aftökur heldur einnig sjálfsvíg.

„Sjálfsvíg er ekki tíska,“ skrifaði Liz. „Það er ekki heillandi eða töff.“

@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.

Marco Gobetti, forstjóri Burberry, baðst afsökunar í yfirlýsingu sem hann gaf út á þriðjudaginn. Peysan hefur verið fjarlægð úr nýju haust- og vetrarlínunni.

Ritstjórn Bleikt
