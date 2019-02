Móna Lind er með ósýnilegan sjúkdóm: Svona linar hún sársaukann

View this post on Instagram

One year today since my sugery. I woke up screaming because the pain was so bad, the same pain i feel when i have my worst “period cramps.” Only this time the pain was because my doctor had burned away alot of tissue from behind my uterus. That’s my : “I’m really drugged and uncomfortable” face.. 😒 The only way to diagnose Endometriosis Is by performing a laparoscopy. It is done by making an incision near the belly button and the abdomen filled with gas to get a better look at the internal organs. The doctor looks for scarring and lesions on your uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, bladder, and other organs. My doctor had to make two more incisions on the left side of my tummy to burn away the endometriosis lesions that were behind my uterus. Endometriosis is very painful and there is no cure for it. This sugery has given me some relief from the pain and i hope it will last for some time 🤞🏻😒 1 in 10 women have Endimetriosis.If you are experiencing symptoms of Endometriosis, talk to your doctor. Pain is not just “part of being a woman” I am 1 in 10.