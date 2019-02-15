fbpx
Föstudagur 15.febrúar 2019

Svona fögnuðu Íslendingar degi ástarinnar: Gillz fékk einstakar nærbuxur – Erla keypti bíl

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Föstudaginn 15. febrúar 2019 08:30

Mikil ást í loftinu.

Valentínusardagurinn hefur náð einhverri fótfestu á Íslandi, þó hann sé ekki jafn stór og okkar þjóðlegu bónda- og konudagar. Margir ákveða hins vegar að nýta tækifærið þann 14. febrúar og gera sér glaðan dag, eða minnast ástvina sinna á einstakan hátt.

Svo eru líka alltaf einhverjir sem fá eða gefa gjafir, en hér eru nokkrir Íslendingar sem fögnuðu Valentínusardeginum með stæl.

Tanja Ýr og Egill Fannar fögnuðu í marokkósku spa:

Greta Salóme birti fallega og einlæga færslu með ástarorðum til síns heittelskaða, Elvari Þór Karlssyni. Með fylgdi mynd af því þegar hann fór á skeljarnar í fyrra:

Here’s to many many many more years of 👉⁣ ———⁣ 😂 You passing me things I can’t reach⁣ 💁‍♀️ You laughing at me running around the house⁣ 🥶 You holding my feet at night because you know I’m cold ⁣ 🕺 Late nights of me teaching you dance moves like the floss dance (which still needs a little work) ⁣ 🤦‍♀️ You never leaving for work in the morning without kissing me goodbye ⁣ 😇 You heating up the car for your popsticle of a girlfriend⁣ 🎻 You listening to me practicing for hours and never ever being bothered by it ⁣ 😂 You standing by me in every crazy decision I make and supporting me in being away so much! ⁣ ———⁣ Happy Valentines to my partner in crime, my biggest supporter and the person I admire the most! I’ve never ever seen this man lose his temper in 8 years and living with me….that’s an achievement! Here’s your medal 🥇 ⁣ ———⁣ Ég elska þig @elvarthorkarlsson #valentines #lovehim #yingtomyyang ⁣ ⁣

Manuela fékk blóm og birti síðan töff mynd:

Egill „Gillz“ Einarsson fékk einstakar nærbuxur, alsettar myndum af sinni heittelskuðu, Gurrý Jónsdóttur:

Sólrún Diego fékk blóm og morgunmat í rúmið:

Förðunarsnillingurinn Tara Brekkan Pétursdóttir fékk fallegan blómvönd:

Framkvæmdastýra Pírata, Erla Hlynsdóttir keypti sér fagurrauðan bíl:

Camilla Rut, eða Camy Klikk, kom manninum á óvart með blómum og bjór:

Unnur Eggerts fór í göngutúr og sendi kossa út í alheiminn:

Hlynur Jakobsson samdi fallegt ljóð til unnustunnar Ellýjar Ármanns:

Hélst þú upp á Valentínusardaginn?

