Svona fögnuðu Íslendingar degi ástarinnar: Gillz fékk einstakar nærbuxur – Erla keypti bíl

Valentínusardagurinn hefur náð einhverri fótfestu á Íslandi, þó hann sé ekki jafn stór og okkar þjóðlegu bónda- og konudagar. Margir ákveða hins vegar að nýta tækifærið þann 14. febrúar og gera sér glaðan dag, eða minnast ástvina sinna á einstakan hátt.
Svo eru líka alltaf einhverjir sem fá eða gefa gjafir, en hér eru nokkrir Íslendingar sem fögnuðu Valentínusardeginum með stæl.
Here’s to many many many more years of 👉 ——— 😂 You passing me things I can’t reach 💁♀️ You laughing at me running around the house 🥶 You holding my feet at night because you know I’m cold 🕺 Late nights of me teaching you dance moves like the floss dance (which still needs a little work) 🤦♀️ You never leaving for work in the morning without kissing me goodbye 😇 You heating up the car for your popsticle of a girlfriend 🎻 You listening to me practicing for hours and never ever being bothered by it 😂 You standing by me in every crazy decision I make and supporting me in being away so much! ——— Happy Valentines to my partner in crime, my biggest supporter and the person I admire the most! I’ve never ever seen this man lose his temper in 8 years and living with me….that’s an achievement! Here’s your medal 🥇 ——— Ég elska þig @elvarthorkarlsson #valentines #lovehim #yingtomyyang
Hélst þú upp á Valentínusardaginn?