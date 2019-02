Birti myndir af sér með og án „gallana“ – Mikilvægt að bera sig ekki saman við annað fólk

View this post on Instagram

I like to post content online of what I want to see more of on Social Media. I’m not doing this for attention or ‘likes’. I’m doing this because for my entire teens/early 20’s I was brainwashed into thinking that this was beautiful and that I needed to look this way too be liked by boys, be popular, wear nice clothes etc. I WISH I could have seen someone flaunt their natural ‘flaws,’ just to show me that they aren’t flaws at all. @MOANA_BIKINI 🦄