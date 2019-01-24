Margrét Gnarr rög við að fara í heita pottinn: „Þú ert of feit“

View this post on Instagram

Shape of the day🤓 . Eating enough🍌🍠🍚🍎🍅 Exercising about 2-3 times a week🏋🏼‍♀️🥋 & not over working my body or life🙏🏻 . Each week I get a project to work against my ED voice which is still there but I don’t hear it as often as before. Last weekend my project was to go to the hot tub wich bunch of friends. Sounds easy? It wasn’t because my ED voice would tell me things like: “ You’re too fat “ “ Everyone will judge you “ “ Wait until you look better “ 🙈🙈🙈 I seriously hate that voice! By doing the opposite from what your ED voice says it will lose more and more of it’s power over you🙏🏻 “Opposite actions” is my motto😎 . I had to find a bathing suit to step into this fear of mine but most of them don’t fit anymore😮I found this one from @pualanihawaii but I might need a size bigger for my new curves😜🙂 . What lies does your ED voice tell you? . I hope this post helped anyone out there struggling with an #eatingdissorder 💖💖 . #ed #edwarrior #bulimia #anorexia #oppositeactions #orthorexia #swimwear #vegan #veganfitness #shapeoftheday #curvy