fbpx
Fimmtudagur 24.janúar 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Mæður.com

Gunnur deilir góðum brjóstagjafaráðum

Öskubuska

Hildur Ýr er sjómannskona: „Hágrét fyrsta árið en nú er þetta vani“

Bleikt
Bleikt

Margrét Gnarr rög við að fara í heita pottinn: „Þú ert of feit“

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Fimmtudaginn 24. janúar 2019 15:00

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

„Í síðustu viku var verkefni mitt að fara í heita pottinn með nokkrum vinum mínum. Hljómar kannski auðvelt? En það var það ekki,“ segir Margrét Gnarr í nýrri færslu á Instagram.

Margrét hefur lengi verið að glíma við átröskun og hefur hún tjáð sig opinberlega um veikindin. Þannig vonast hún til þess að geta hjálpað öðrum í sömu stöðu.

„Átröskunarrödd mín sagði við mig hluti eins og: „Þú ert of feit“, „allir munu dæma þig“, bíddu eftir því að þú lítur betur út“. Ég í alvöru hata þessa rödd. Með því að gera öfugt við það sem átröskunarröddin segir við þig þá tapar hún hægt og rólega valdi sínu af þér. Hvaða lygar segir átröskunarröddin þín þér?

View this post on Instagram

Shape of the day🤓 . Eating enough🍌🍠🍚🍎🍅 Exercising about 2-3 times a week🏋🏼‍♀️🥋 & not over working my body or life🙏🏻 . Each week I get a project to work against my ED voice which is still there but I don’t hear it as often as before. Last weekend my project was to go to the hot tub wich bunch of friends. Sounds easy? It wasn’t because my ED voice would tell me things like: “ You’re too fat “ “ Everyone will judge you “ “ Wait until you look better “ 🙈🙈🙈 I seriously hate that voice! By doing the opposite from what your ED voice says it will lose more and more of it’s power over you🙏🏻 “Opposite actions” is my motto😎 . I had to find a bathing suit to step into this fear of mine but most of them don’t fit anymore😮I found this one from @pualanihawaii but I might need a size bigger for my new curves😜🙂 . What lies does your ED voice tell you? . I hope this post helped anyone out there struggling with an #eatingdissorder 💖💖 . #ed #edwarrior #bulimia #anorexia #oppositeactions #orthorexia #swimwear #vegan #veganfitness #shapeoftheday #curvy

A post shared by Margret Gnarr (@margretgnarr) on

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Bleikt
Fyrir 10 mínútum
Margrét Gnarr rög við að fara í heita pottinn: „Þú ert of feit“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Tvær spurningar sem skera úr um hvort þú sért í rétta sambandinu
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Gunnur deilir góðum brjóstagjafaráðum
Bleikt
Fyrir 19 klukkutímum
Íslensk móðir varar við slímgerð barna: „Vaknaði stokk bólgin og gat varla opnað augað“
Bleikt
Fyrir 21 klukkutímum
Dr. Helgi leyfði manni að lifa og konu að deyja
Bleikt
Í gær
Sannkölluð ofurkona: Rústaði körlunum, bætti metið um 12 tíma og pumpaði brjóstamjólk á meðan
Bleikt
Í gær
Ákall um tjáningarfrelsi mæðra – „Mæðrum ætti að vera sýndur mikið meiri skilningur og minni dómharka“
Bleikt
Í gær
Tiltektaraðferð Marie Kondo talin valda fólki vanlíðan

Mest lesið

Morðótt ungmennagengi í Svíþjóð – Þrjár unglingsstúlkur ákærðar fyrir morð
Gísli Marteinn ósáttur við fábjána: Einar Ágúst – „Ég lykla þetta allt saman. Engin miskunn“
Fyrrverandi kærasta Sala með sturlaða samsæriskenningu um hvarf flugvélarinnar
Sjáðu tölvupóstinn sem Helga Vala sendi: „Fórum á Klaustur“ – Lokkandi sól og bjór í krana
Guðni hjólar í hannyrðakonu – Sá hana í sjónvarpinu: „Asnaspörk frá athyglissjúkum listamönnum“

Ekki missa af

Gary Martin spilaði ölvaður og var rekinn: Fötin voru rifin af honum og hann varð hetja
Dr. Helgi leyfði manni að lifa og konu að deyja
Ragnar Þór gáttaður: Hvernig getur almenningur sætt sig við þetta? – Ný og rándýr glerhöll Landsbankans
Guðni hjólar í hannyrðakonu – Sá hana í sjónvarpinu: „Asnaspörk frá athyglissjúkum listamönnum“
Fyrrverandi kærasta Sala með sturlaða samsæriskenningu um hvarf flugvélarinnar
Gísli Marteinn ósáttur við fábjána: Einar Ágúst – „Ég lykla þetta allt saman. Engin miskunn“
Sjáðu þegar Neymar meiddist og fór grátandi af velli: Tæpur fyrir United
Einar Örn rakst á vasapíku á HM: „Allt normal hér“
Íslensk móðir varar við slímgerð barna: „Vaknaði stokk bólgin og gat varla opnað augað“
Gervigreindarhátíð HR – Hvernig látum við tölvurnar tala?
Bleikt
Í gær
Bryndís missti hárið vegna kvíða: „Andleg veikindi eru svo miklu erfiðari en líkamleg“
Bleikt
Í gær

Húð hennar er þakin hnúðum – Karlmenn ásaka hana um að vera með kynsjúkdóm

Húð hennar er þakin hnúðum – Karlmenn ásaka hana um að vera með kynsjúkdóm
Bleikt
Í gær
Hvers vegna er svona erfitt að halda sig bara við eitt húsverk í einu ?
Bleikt
Í gær
Sarah Jessica Parker aftur í hlutverk Carrie úr Sex and the City – Hefur engu gleymt
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Unglingar köstuðu vítissprengju í Berglindi og hvolp hennar í Hafnarfirði

Unglingar köstuðu vítissprengju í Berglindi og hvolp hennar í Hafnarfirði
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Silvia Rakel í áfalli eftir ömurlegt atvik á Álftanesi: „Ég varð sko hrædd og ég verð það ekki auðveldlega“

Silvia Rakel í áfalli eftir ömurlegt atvik á Álftanesi: „Ég varð sko hrædd og ég verð það ekki auðveldlega“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Miley Cyrus gerir allt brjálað: „Marijúana gerir þig hamingjusaman“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Blásið á kjaftasögurnar – Brad Pitt og Charlize Theron ekki saman

Blásið á kjaftasögurnar – Brad Pitt og Charlize Theron ekki saman
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hjalti saknar Jónínu sem þarf að dvelja á Húsavík vegna heilabilunar
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Átakanleg skilaboð 14 ára stúlku sem tók eigið líf
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Anna Soffía: Miklir fordómar ríkja í garð þyngdar íþróttakvenna
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Margréti sagt upp í starfi vegna holdafars síns – „Mér er misboðið“

Margréti sagt upp í starfi vegna holdafars síns – „Mér er misboðið“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Hailey Baldwin ásökuð um ofbeldi gegn hvolpi þeirra hjóna – Myndband

Hailey Baldwin ásökuð um ofbeldi gegn hvolpi þeirra hjóna – Myndband
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Icelandair biður Margréti Erlu afsökunar 13 árum seinna: „Flestir sem komu að þessu fíaskói eru löngu hættir“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Hvað gerist ef þú borðar poka af Silica gel?

Hvað gerist ef þú borðar poka af Silica gel?
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Elsku stelpan mín: Fyrirgefðu að ég lét ekki bólusetja þig
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Þessar stjörnur eru í háloftaklúbbnum: „Það var maður sem horfði á okkur“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Er nýtt ofurpar að fæðast í Hollywood?

Er nýtt ofurpar að fæðast í Hollywood?
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Tara Margrét ósátt: Athugasemdakerfinu lokað þegar Ísold steig fram – „Þið eruð vandamálið“

Tara Margrét ósátt: Athugasemdakerfinu lokað þegar Ísold steig fram – „Þið eruð vandamálið“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Pálína Ósk hágrét: „Þetta er ekki auðveld lífsreynsla“
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Fanney Dóra gagnrýnir ömurleg skilaboð: „Þú ert mjög sæt en þarft að vinna í spikinu“
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum

Grunnskólakennari lagður til hinstu hvílu í kistu með myndum nemenda sinna

Grunnskólakennari lagður til hinstu hvílu í kistu með myndum nemenda sinna
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Augabrúnapabbinn slær aftur í gegn – Kvartar nú um hárlengingar kvenna
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Sigurrós Ösp gerði samning við barnsföður sinn þegar þau skildu: „Til að þeir þurfi aldrei að velja á milli mömmu og pabba“
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Ísold var kennt að feitir ættu að skammast sín: „Við þurfum meira af feitu fólki“
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku

Villikötturinn Bómull var talinn vera blindur – Reyndist vera með einstaklega fallegu augu

Villikötturinn Bómull var talinn vera blindur – Reyndist vera með einstaklega fallegu augu
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku

Tík Ingu Dóru blessuð við hátíðlega athöfn

Tík Ingu Dóru blessuð við hátíðlega athöfn
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
Íslenskar konur lýsa perrum í vinnunni: „Viðskiptavinur reyndi að kyssa mig á munninn fyrir góða þjónustu“