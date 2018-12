Margrét Gnarr birti þessa mynd: Svona færðu hinn fullkomna rass

View this post on Instagram

How to build your glutes🍑 . I get this question very often & here are my tips on how to build your glutes💖 . 1️⃣ Start your booty workout with 1-2 isolation exercises to activate the glute muscles. I like to do 3 sets of Fire hydrant with a resistance band before I do any other booty or leg exercises. 2️⃣Focus on the glute muscles in ALL leg exercises! If you are doing squats for example you should focus on putting the weight on your heals and focus on the glutes🙌🏻 3️⃣Less is more! You don’t have to lift super heavy and most of the times lighter weights are better because if you are lifting heavier weights you most likely need to use more muscle groups to lift the weight. If you feel your quads fiering up you should lower the weights immediately☝🏻 4️⃣EAT EAT EAT! Your muscles need more calories to grow so you should NOT be restricting your calories if you want to add size to the booty😉 I eat mostly whole plant vegan foods but I also allow myself to eat vegan “junk food” when ever I feel the urge to do so😇 . Please let me know in the comments below if you want me to post a video of my favorite booty workout or a full day of eating on the day I train the booty🤗💖I hope this post was helpfull💜💜 . I will start my world wide online coaching again in january & if you want to sign up please send me your email address in my dm & I will contact you in the new year🤗 . #glutes #howto #booty #tips #vegan #wholeplantfoods #vegangirl #bootytips #buildyourbody #bodypositive #curvy