Samantha er með fæðingarfælni en varð samt ólétt

The past 5.5 months have been a massive lesson on change, loss of control, trying to hope without waiting for the other shoe to drop, parsing what I told myself I never wanted from what I’m scared to even consider wanting, the gaping void of the unknown, the morbid gravity of lifelong commitment, my very real tocophobia, and (barf) faith. Some days I walk by myself and it hits me: this liminal state I’m in, tethered to a cord but also the most untethered I may ever be again. TLDR: One of us is pregnant. Find out who around New Year’s Eve-ish!