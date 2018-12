Bianca var 39 kíló en fannst hún vera feitt svín

View this post on Instagram

You are stronger then you think 💪 The past week I wanted to give up on recovery. Not because of the mental battle but because of the unrelenting physical pain that i was in 24/7 from the swelling and enlargening of my stomach and the muscles that operate the digestive system are trying tirelessly to learn to rework after being so depleted. The same pain I went through every day in hospital whilst being refed, never thinking I'd relapse so badly and have to go through it again. The pain that makes you walk half bent over, unable to sleep, that physically feels and looks like you have a basketball in your stomach knowing you still have to somehow keep eating to make sure weight gain is continued, the stretching and continual unbearable cramps, the inability to even hold or lightly rub your stomach because it is so tender. This left me feeling hatred on myself. I was thriving finally. Why were there more and more barriers popping up that are making the fight seem endless and recovery unnatainable… It left me hating myself for having put my body through so many years of pain and "giving in" to an illness. To then have to have it go through so much more pain to become healthy again. I'm sorry to my body for every way I have unintentionally tried to tear it apart, and I am forever greatful for how hard it has fought to keep me alive and still now to try and recover once and for all. As much as I wanted to give in, what good would it have done me to fall back further into the illness that tore my life apart for so many years. Finally the past 2 days have seen the lessening of pain and swelling and I'm proud of myself for not giving up. I just hope people who are fighting their own battles no matter what they are can find a reason to pull themselves through the tough times because I promise there will be brighter days ahead 🌸 #anorexianervosa #anorexiarecovery #mentalhealthawareness #beatingeatingdisorders #edrecovery #strongnotskinny #eatittobeatit #anarecovery #eatingdisorderrecovery #edwarrior #edfam #anorexia #intuitiveeating #anxiety #depression