Nýjasta trendið hjá konum er að raka hárið af – Þú munt teygja þig í rakvélina eftir lesturinn

Undanfarið hefur fæst í aukana að konur séu að raka af sér hárið, eitthvað sem einungis örfáum hefði dottið í hug að gera fyrir nokkrum árum síðan. En tískan hefur þau áhrif á okkur að við viljum prófa eitthvað nýtt og svo gengur það yfirleitt í hringi.
Það er því frábært fyrir þær konur sem langar til þess að breyta alveg til að prófa að raka af sér hárið. Bæði er það ótrúlega flott og kosturinn er sá að þú þarft ekkert að hafa fyrir því og sparar þér fullt af peningum sem annars færu í hárvörur.
Popsugar tók saman myndir af ótrúlega flottum konum sem hafa rakað af sér hárið og tækla það virkilega vel:
It's been a looooong time since I've been in a bathing suit much less showed anything more than the waist up. I've been working out a lot lately and just trying to stress less. I've constantly been insecure about my body, especially with how big my chest and hips are and with my hair gone I've gotten a bit more confident which has been weird haha. Normally in a suit I'd do my hair up with bold lips and anything else to distract from my body. I never had lean legs but I had long plump legs and a soft middle. It's still there. I'm working to get fit and healthy but I freaking love my curves and don't want to be afraid of what people think anymore. I love hips! And I'm starting to love myself a bit more too. So, here I am in a swim suit. Take it all in lovers! 😚♥️ #plussizefashion #plussize #bbw #blackgirlmagic #melanin #melaninqueen #bighips #curvy #tallgirls #effyourbeautystandards #girlswithshavedheads #baldgirl #modelsearch
I hate my big ears but I’ll get over them for the sake of this quality photo . . . . . . . . . #alternative #alternativegirl #altgirl #alternativemodel #alternativestyle #alternativehair #punkgirl #punk #goth #gothic #gothgirl #grungegirl #girlswithpeircings #septum #nosepiercing #smileypiercing #industrialpiercing #girlswithbuzzcuts #girlswithshavedheads #girlswithglasses #buzzcutgirl #baldgirl #shavedhead
SHE’s BACK!!! 💪🏻😍 Sabrina has been growing her hair for the past year..letting her embrace her curls and to see how far she could stand it!!!🤣Well today was no ordinary hump day…it was time to be “Badass”💯 We enhanced her cut with some slices of Smokey charcoal…absolutely she is back!!!😍 Hair By JoJo #shorthair #colorexpert #transformation #badasshair #lovewhatyoudo #girlswithshavedheads #strongwomen #cuttingshapes #topsalon #makeover #utopiahair #caymancolorist #caymanstylist #caymanislands
I never do these WCW things, but since I've had my head shaved it's been hard to feel beautiful… so here are some other girls I have started following who absolutely rock the shaved look and are all absolutely stunning! Following them have definitely made it so much easier seeing such confident, gorgeous women smashing it! #wcw #beautiful #shavedheadedbabes #buzzedgirls #buzzedbeauty #shave #perfect #confidence #selflove #brave #bravetheshave #baldisbeautiful #nohairdontcare #women #smashingit #loveyourself #bekind #inspiration
Dat part 💯💯:Nothing too fancy because less is more….Thank you to @mrshears45 for getting this peanut head of mine together so that I could lay her to rest. With all the running around I’ve been doing I appreciate you making the house call. #buzzedbeauty #nohairgang #datpart💯 #lessismore #funeralready😪 #iwearitmyway #iamnotmyhair #mrshears #sheannab #mylilpeanuthead #thebaldandthebeautiful #baldswaggy
I don’t know what I was saying but it must have been REAL important! Hahaha I had such a good day on the lake with @montezionarwick @calico_77 and Billy. There is something amazing about being on a boat in the water with the sun beaming down on you! Im so glad we got a chance before it gets too cool to get in the water! Which Callie is now my own personal professional photographer lol 😂 . . . . #lynettelee #birthday #birthdayweekend #lake #laketime #onaboat #onthewater #mylife #thisis31 #bebold #beautiful #fierce #confidence #hair #girlswithshavedheads #shavedhead #best #happy #happybirthday #goodvibes
First time doing my own side shave and (thankfully) very pleased with the result! 😻 #style #styleblogger #fashion #fashionblogger #shavedsides #shavedhead #girlswithshavedheads #silverhair #grayhair #freshshave #mohawk #makeup #asianbeauty #koreanbeauty #hair #hairstyle #greenlipstick #earrings
It’s My birthday. What have you done for me? #goddess #goddessworship #madamviolet #femdom #financialdomination #paypig #worshipmadamviolet #dominatrix #domme #fetish #erotichypnosis #hypnodomme #worship #hypnosis #nails #rednails #shorthair #girlswithshavedheads #itsmybirthday
Shadows. #photography #photoshoot #blackgirlmagic #color #colorphotography #photogenic #photolove #modeling #model #aspiringmodel #baldgirlsrock #baldie #bald #baldgal #baldgirls #photo #photographer #photograph #photomodel #itakemyownpictures #calming #goodmorning #photooftheday