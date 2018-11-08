DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Mæður.com

Kynlíf á meðgöngu og eftir fæðingu: „Ef þú ert ekki tilbúin þá ertu ekki tilbúin“

Vynir.is

Osta- og beikonfyllt avacadó að hætti Laufeyjar Ingu

Bleikt
Bleikt

Nýjasta trendið hjá konum er að raka hárið af – Þú munt teygja þig í rakvélina eftir lesturinn

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Fimmtudaginn 8. nóvember 2018 15:00

Undanfarið hefur fæst í aukana að konur séu að raka af sér hárið, eitthvað sem einungis örfáum hefði dottið í hug að gera fyrir nokkrum árum síðan. En tískan hefur þau áhrif á okkur að við viljum prófa eitthvað nýtt og svo gengur það yfirleitt í hringi.

Það er því frábært fyrir þær konur sem langar til þess að breyta alveg til að prófa að raka af sér hárið. Bæði er það ótrúlega flott og kosturinn er sá að þú þarft ekkert að hafa fyrir því og sparar þér fullt af peningum sem annars færu í hárvörur.

Popsugar tók saman myndir af ótrúlega flottum konum sem hafa rakað af sér hárið og tækla það virkilega vel:

View this post on Instagram

It's been a looooong time since I've been in a bathing suit much less showed anything more than the waist up. I've been working out a lot lately and just trying to stress less. I've constantly been insecure about my body, especially with how big my chest and hips are and with my hair gone I've gotten a bit more confident which has been weird haha. Normally in a suit I'd do my hair up with bold lips and anything else to distract from my body. I never had lean legs but I had long plump legs and a soft middle. It's still there. I'm working to get fit and healthy but I freaking love my curves and don't want to be afraid of what people think anymore. I love hips! And I'm starting to love myself a bit more too. So, here I am in a swim suit. Take it all in lovers! 😚♥️ #plussizefashion #plussize #bbw #blackgirlmagic #melanin #melaninqueen #bighips #curvy #tallgirls #effyourbeautystandards #girlswithshavedheads #baldgirl #modelsearch

A post shared by Rozzie Sanders (@amazonrozz) on

View this post on Instagram

Throwback!! Miss my buzzed head 😭#tbt

A post shared by Villie (@thebuzzjourney) on

View this post on Instagram

More design fun!

A post shared by Anna Louise (@annalouise.halompls) on

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Bleikt
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Nýjasta trendið hjá konum er að raka hárið af – Þú munt teygja þig í rakvélina eftir lesturinn
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Dóttir Madonnu vakti athygli fyrir loðna leggi og handakrika á viðburði
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Valgerður forstjóri Vogs um áhrif og aukningu fíkniefna á Íslandi: „Stór hluti sjálfsvíga er undir áhrifum áfengis og vímuefna“
Bleikt
Fyrir 19 klukkutímum
Sjáðu hvernig fólkið á bak við frægu „gif-in“ líta út í dag
Bleikt
Í gær
Fékk beiðni um að baka köku af fæðingu barns – Með kúki og öllu
Bleikt
Í gær
Átakanlegur texti fíkils til aðstandanda: „Ef við höldum þessu áfram, þá mun annað okkar deyja“
Bleikt
Í gær
Íslenskar mæðgur í áfalli fyrir utan Fjarðarkaup – „Sorgin í augunum braut í mér hjartað“
Bleikt
Í gær
Einstakt samband feðgina – Kennir pabba sínum fimleika með misgóðum árangri

Mest lesið

Íslenskar mæðgur í áfalli fyrir utan Fjarðarkaup – „Sorgin í augunum braut í mér hjartað“
Yfirmaður rekinn frá MS á Selfossi: Neitar öllu – „Bölvuð vitleysa í gangi greinilega“
Eiríkur Fannar sambýlismaður Höllu tók eigið líf – „Á andartaki breytir sjálfsvíg lífi þeirra sem eftir lifa“
Helgi Heiðar handtekinn fyrir kókaínsmygl: „Let’s do this!“
Samningaviðræður Arons Einars við eiginkonuna ganga erfiðlega – Erfiðustu andstæðingar hans óvæntir

Ekki missa af

Sjáðu hvernig fólkið á bak við frægu „gif-in“ líta út í dag
Þór fær hvergi vinnu – Sótt um á annað hundrað störf: „Ótrúlegt að verða vitni að þessu“
Prófessor læstur inni á Kvíabryggju: Pétur grét þegar honum var sleppt – „Ég sá kynferðisafbrotamenn öskra á skjáinn“
Sólborg hissa á því hversu viðbjóðsleg skilaboð fólk leyfi sér að senda: „Oft skilaboð sem innihalda hótanir um ofbeldi“
Reynsla manns af húsnæðislánakerfinu á Íslandi: ,,Ekkert nema lögleg mafíustarfsemi“
Gaui Kóngur svarar ekki íslenskum fjölmiðlum: ,,Guðjón átti það til að setja fjölmiðla í bann“
Sagt að Birkir Bjarnason hafi hækkað vel í launum – Þetta þénaði hann á síðasta ári
Sjáðu hvernig fólkið á bak við frægu „gif-in“ líta út í dag
Arna segir ákvörðunina hafa kostað móður sína sálarstríð: „Hann átti sínar skuggahliðar“ – „Maður á aldrei von á svona fréttum“
Arnar sparkar í RÚV og Stígamót: „Stígamót hafa sjúkdómsgreint kærastann einnig“
Bleikt
Í gær
Biður foreldra að bólusetja börnin sín: „Svona lítur átta mánaða gamalt barn með mislinga út“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Þórunn Antonía lokar Góðu systur: „Vil ekki að það sé staður sem setur út hatursáróður á annað fólk í mínu nafni“

Þórunn Antonía lokar Góðu systur: „Vil ekki að það sé staður sem setur út hatursáróður á annað fólk í mínu nafni“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Tíu ára gömul stúlka talin hafa orðið ólétt eftir kynferðislega misnotkun bróður síns – Fæddi dreng á dögunum – Lögreglan rannsakar málið
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Átakanlegt myndband af 11 ára gamalli stúlku í kvíðakasti vegna eineltis: „Við erum öll örvæntingarfull“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Sprenghlægilegt myndband af ketti að mjálma með mannsandlit

Sprenghlægilegt myndband af ketti að mjálma með mannsandlit
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Agnes segir námsgögn nemenda úr Beauty Academy horfin : „Hvernig er hægt að taka námslán hjá Lín fyrir ómetnu námi? Við viljum svör“

Agnes segir námsgögn nemenda úr Beauty Academy horfin : „Hvernig er hægt að taka námslán hjá Lín fyrir ómetnu námi? Við viljum svör“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Ragna: „Ég veit að ég er góð í rúminu“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Kynlíf á meðgöngu og eftir fæðingu: „Ef þú ert ekki tilbúin þá ertu ekki tilbúin“

Kynlíf á meðgöngu og eftir fæðingu: „Ef þú ert ekki tilbúin þá ertu ekki tilbúin“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Fimm atriði sem fólk sér eftir á dánarbeðinu
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Katrín skammast sín ekki fyrir að eiga þrjú börn með þremur mönnum: „En miðað við viðbrögð margra ætti ég greinilega að gera það“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Árný Hlín vaknaði við að verið var að putta hana: „Hélt hann síðan áfram og nauðgaði mér? Já“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Læknarnir hvöttu Guðbjörgu til að fara í fóstureyðingu á 21 viku: „Það eru ekki allir sem vilja eiga svona fatlað barn“

Læknarnir hvöttu Guðbjörgu til að fara í fóstureyðingu á 21 viku: „Það eru ekki allir sem vilja eiga svona fatlað barn“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Rósa Soffía einkaþjálfari: „Við þurfum ekki öll að fara í ræktina“

Rósa Soffía einkaþjálfari: „Við þurfum ekki öll að fara í ræktina“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Bráðfyndið myndband af Húgó í ullarpeysu: „Hann þykist vera lamaður þegar við setjum hann í hana“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Sigríður – „Fyrst héldum við að þau væru alveg að fara að skilja“

Sigríður – „Fyrst héldum við að þau væru alveg að fara að skilja“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Listi yfir 20 verstu sársauka sem hægt er að upplifa
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Læknar báðu foreldrana að hugleiða fósturrof: „Þetta er klárlega erfitt en ég myndi ekki vilja eyða honum“
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum

Fólk getur nú litað tennur sínar í stíl við naglalakkið með nýjasta trendinu – Tannalakk

Fólk getur nú litað tennur sínar í stíl við naglalakkið með nýjasta trendinu – Tannalakk
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum

Matarkúlur fyrir smáfuglana – DIY

Matarkúlur fyrir smáfuglana – DIY
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Sigurlaug lýsir konunum sem fara í fóstureyðingu eftir 16. viku: „Sennilega mun barnið einnig þurfa þola barsmíðar“
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Eyddi meirihluta ævinnar með anorexíu – Stefnir nú á að verða þyngsta kona í heimi
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum

Einkaþjálfari fræga fólksins fannst látinn

Einkaþjálfari fræga fólksins fannst látinn
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 dögum
Bréf til unnustu eiginmanns míns – „Ég vona að þú sjáir sannleikann fyrr en ég“
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
Fæddi son eftir fjórtán vikur: „Trúði ekki hversu fullkomlega mótaður hann var“
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
Sjáðu hvað Elín fær í laun eftir 25 ára starf: „Ég og reynsla mín erum einskis metin“ – Háskólafólk gert að yfirmönnum
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku

Opið bréf: Elskaði eiginmanninn og dáði en svo tók martröðin við – „Þú fórst, niðurbrotinn og grátandi“

Opið bréf: Elskaði eiginmanninn og dáði en svo tók martröðin við – „Þú fórst, niðurbrotinn og grátandi“
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku

Einlægt bréf til mæðra: „Ég tek ofan fyrir ykkur“

Einlægt bréf til mæðra: „Ég tek ofan fyrir ykkur“
Bleikt
Fyrir 1 viku
Skapofsaköst barna eru ekki frekja