Nýjasta trendið hjá konum er að raka hárið af – Þú munt teygja þig í rakvélina eftir lesturinn

It's been a looooong time since I've been in a bathing suit much less showed anything more than the waist up. I've been working out a lot lately and just trying to stress less. I've constantly been insecure about my body, especially with how big my chest and hips are and with my hair gone I've gotten a bit more confident which has been weird haha. Normally in a suit I'd do my hair up with bold lips and anything else to distract from my body. I never had lean legs but I had long plump legs and a soft middle. It's still there. I'm working to get fit and healthy but I freaking love my curves and don't want to be afraid of what people think anymore. I love hips! And I'm starting to love myself a bit more too. So, here I am in a swim suit. Take it all in lovers! 😚♥️ #plussizefashion #plussize #bbw #blackgirlmagic #melanin #melaninqueen #bighips #curvy #tallgirls #effyourbeautystandards #girlswithshavedheads #baldgirl #modelsearch