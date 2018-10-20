fbpx

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Lady.is

Áhrif hreyfingar á félagslega og andlega líðan

Fríða B. Sandholt

„Jákvæðni dregur að sér meiri jákvæðni“ – Fríða setur af stað jákvæðnibylgju

Bleikt
Bleikt

Hugmyndir af Hrekkjavökubúningum fyrir pör

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Laugardaginn 20. október 2018 19:30

Nú þegar Halloween, eða Hrekkjavaka á góðri íslensku, nálgast er um að gera að byrja að velta því fyrir sér búningum. Það getur líka verið skemmtilegt fyrir pör að finna sér búninga saman og því tókum við á Bleikt saman nokkrar hugmyndir af búningum frá fólki á Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

#pacman #couplecostumes #tomalitolove

A post shared by Eduardo Cruz (@yayo_2112) on

View this post on Instagram

Hubs and I will be driving from FL👉🏻NY tomorrow and will be filming a couples Q & A! 👇🏻Hit me up in the comments with any questions you want us to answer🙌🏻🚗 Anything and everything (within reason)🤪 _ Will do a live here on IG as well as record for the YouTubes🎥❤️ #prettyawkward #halloweencouple #throwbacks #qanda #vloggers #behindthescenes . . . . . #intermittentfasting #healthylifestyles #positivenergy #positivelifestyle #positivebodyimage #positiveattitude #positiveoutlook #beginnerweightloss #onlinecoach #gymsharkwomen #loveyourself #gogetter #beavisionary #Mealprep #Lowcarb #keto #weightloss #weightwatchers #dietplan #caloriesinvscaloriesout #iifym #8020

A post shared by Meg Yelaney✨Life & Biz Coach (@meganyelaney) on

View this post on Instagram

He's the milk to my cereal.

A post shared by Alyse Blair (@blondeography_) on

View this post on Instagram

M&Ms ❤ #couplecostume #costume #purim #purim2018 #fun

A post shared by Deborah Malheiro (@deborahmalheiro) on

View this post on Instagram

#Halloween2015 #halloweencouples #thing1thing2

A post shared by Dalia T. (@tdalia) on

View this post on Instagram

📺👀

A post shared by Sonia (@soniakatharina) on

 

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Bleikt
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Hugmyndir af Hrekkjavökubúningum fyrir pör
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Foreldrar deila ráðum sem virka til þess að minnka skjánotkun barna
Bleikt
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Brúðkaupsmyndir sem unnið hafa til verðlauna – Falleg hjartnæm augnablik
Bleikt
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Svona losar þú stíflað klósett án drullusokks
Bleikt
Fyrir 11 klukkutímum
8 skotheld stefnumótaráð
Bleikt
Í gær
Kim leið illa með sjálfa sig: „Ég hélt að ég ætti aldrei eftir að stunda kynlíf aftur“
Bleikt
Í gær
Þórdís Björk gafst upp á pissublautri setu og tók til sinna ráða – Útkoman er sprenghlægileg
Bleikt
Í gær
Halloween bráðinn ís – Kennslumyndband frá Töru Brekkan

Mest lesið

Tinna er íslensk klámstjarna í London: Hlaut Óskarinn í klámi – Kemur aldrei aftur heim
Skiluðu fé sem þeir fengu fyrir braggavinnuna
Þegar Fazmo og Kallarnir áttu Ísland
Börn Sigþrúðar þurfa að deila svefnherbergi fimm saman: „Það er enga hjálp að fá“
Sjáðu viðbrögð „níðhópsins“ við grein Jóns Steinars: „Finnst hann samt drulluhali“

Ekki missa af

Martröð hjóna á Akureyri: Heimilislaus og múlbundin eftir uppsögn
Helga Vala búin að fá nóg: „Ég er sannfærð um að íslenskur almenningur á betra skilið“
Matarbloggarinn sem missti tæp 60 kíló og gaf út bók: Svona fór hún að þessu
Féll og braut báða fætur: Það var aðeins byrjunin á martröðinni
Eiður tapaði öllum sínum peningum og faldi það fyrir konunni – „Þetta reyndi rosalega mikið á sambandið“
Svanhildur viðurkennir vandræðalegt atvik – „Ég man aldrei neitt“
Svona losar þú stíflað klósett án drullusokks
Scangrip: Hágæða LED-vinnuljós við allra hæfi
Efni keypt af verktökum með 10% álagi – „Það var samið um það“
Mourinho sturlaðist eftir jöfnunarmark Chelsea – Ætlaði að ráðast á þjálfara
Bleikt
Í gær
Arnar reynir að taka alvarlegt viðtal við tvíburabróður sinn – Útkoman er sprenghlægileg
Bleikt
Í gær

Góð ráð Svandísar um lestarferð í Evrópu: „Ef eitthvað virkar of gott til að vera satt – þá er það of gott til að vera satt“

Góð ráð Svandísar um lestarferð í Evrópu: „Ef eitthvað virkar of gott til að vera satt – þá er það of gott til að vera satt“
Bleikt
Í gær
Ingunn á við kynkulda að stríða: Langar að langa!
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
7 hlutir fyrir pör sem vilja bæta sambandið
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Áhrif hreyfingar á félagslega og andlega líðan

Áhrif hreyfingar á félagslega og andlega líðan
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Lady Gaga fer alltaf alla leið með allt – Eftirminnilegir kjólar frá rauða dreglinum

Lady Gaga fer alltaf alla leið með allt – Eftirminnilegir kjólar frá rauða dreglinum
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
5 leiðir sem hjálpa þér að auka sjálfstraustið
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum

Elísa kölluð belja í dagbók Fenris: „Illkvendið færði sig aldeilis upp á skaftið í dag“

Elísa kölluð belja í dagbók Fenris: „Illkvendið færði sig aldeilis upp á skaftið í dag“
Bleikt
Fyrir 2 dögum
Sýnir fólki hvað einnota plastnotkun er að gera jörðinni: „Við eigum öll að vinna að því að taka ruslið upp“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Sigga segir áralanga vanlíðan og kvíða ungmenna líklegustu orsök fíkniefnaneyslu: „Ferlið hljómar kunnuglega“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Bráðfyndið myndband af Snædísi sjónvarpskonu hjá Hringbraut mismæla sig
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Agnes varar fólk við: Íslendingar eiga það til að segja þetta reddast – Það er ekki svo einfalt á Ed Sheeran tónleikum

Agnes varar fólk við: Íslendingar eiga það til að segja þetta reddast – Það er ekki svo einfalt á Ed Sheeran tónleikum
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Nú getur þú prumpað hvar sem er – Buxur sem eyða prumpulykt

Nú getur þú prumpað hvar sem er – Buxur sem eyða prumpulykt
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum
Magga systir Bryndísar tapaði baráttunni við heilaæxli: „Magga var komin inn á sjúkrahús – Hún mun aldrei fara heim aftur“
Bleikt
Fyrir 3 dögum

Þrífætta, eyrnalausa kanínan Mimi á allskonar hekluð gervieyru

Þrífætta, eyrnalausa kanínan Mimi á allskonar hekluð gervieyru
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Dagbjört misbauð sjálfri sér með áfengisneyslu: „Fljótlega fór þörfin til þess að deyfa mig með víni vaxandi“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Þessir hlutir gengu upprunalega undir öðru nafni en við könnumst við
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Förðun hjálpar Ingibjörgu að takast á við kvíða: „Það er þetta frelsi, ég get orðið hver sem er“

Förðun hjálpar Ingibjörgu að takast á við kvíða: „Það er þetta frelsi, ég get orðið hver sem er“
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Sara og Chris sameinuð eftir áfallið – Sagður hafa misst vöðvamassa – Sjáðu myndina

Sara og Chris sameinuð eftir áfallið – Sagður hafa misst vöðvamassa – Sjáðu myndina
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Svona þrífur þú upp glerbrot á einfaldan hátt
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Þetta hugsa íslenskar konur í rúminu – „Ekki prumpa, ekki prumpa, ekki prumpa.”
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum

Ellen Bára tók sumarbústaðinn í gegn á 39 dögum – Ótrúlegar fyrir og eftir myndir

Ellen Bára tók sumarbústaðinn í gegn á 39 dögum – Ótrúlegar fyrir og eftir myndir
Bleikt
Fyrir 4 dögum
Ólafur hefur átt 300 ástkonur – „Er ég kynlífsfíkill?“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Fæddist með sjaldgæfan vöðvarýrnunarsjúkdóm – Lætur það ekki stöðva listsköpun sína
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Kristín fékk áfall þegar hún tók upp matinn: „Full skál af lifandi ormum“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Halla var á barmi flogakasts vegna vanrækslu bíóhússins: „Það var engin viðvörun fyrir flogaveika – Ég rétt náði að slíta augun frá myndinni“

Halla var á barmi flogakasts vegna vanrækslu bíóhússins: „Það var engin viðvörun fyrir flogaveika – Ég rétt náði að slíta augun frá myndinni“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum

Snorri er faðir Brynju Mistar – „Við heyrumst á hverjum einasta degi. Henni gengur rosa vel“

Snorri er faðir Brynju Mistar – „Við heyrumst á hverjum einasta degi. Henni gengur rosa vel“
Bleikt
Fyrir 5 dögum
Elsa hélt framhjá manninum sínum – Ástleysið var að drepa hana